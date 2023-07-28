An unsanctioned truck rally may roll into Goderich Friday night, provincial police warned.
Huron OPP said additional resources are being deployed "to preserve public safety" ahead of a potential rally in the Lake Huron community.
"As always, responsible, respectful, and lawful visitors are always welcomed to the area," police said, warning that "those looking to attend to jeopardize the safety of citizens and the community with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions are asked to stay home."
Similar unsanctioned car rallies in other areas have led to driving-related offences, including dangerous, impaired and stunt driving, police said.
"Motorists should be aware that an individual can be charged with stunt driving on all roadways and areas 'open to the public,' such as a parking lot," police said.
Police said stunt driving includes the following activity:
Motorists charged with stunt driving can be slapped with a maximum fine of $10,000, lose six demerit points, face a 30-day driver's licence suspension, and have their vehicle impounded for 14 days.
In some cases, drivers may be jailed for as long as six months and face a court-ordered licence suspension for one to three years, police said.
If road closing is necessary, Huron OPP said traffic information will be posted to the OPP West Region Twitter account, @OPP_WR.
Anyone who observes suspicious or illegal activity is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 for emergencies.