The Rosthern Harvest Festival didn’t start off with a whistle and a bang, but it did start off with sirens. A small parade snaked through town showcasing some of the vehicles that were shined up and ready for the car show along with local emergency services vehicles. Already underway in the hockey arena was the pancake breakfast. The tantalizing smells of pancakes and sausage filler the foyer of the arena as people chatted and started their day and supported the Valley Country School at the same time.
Centennial Park was the place to be for kids on Saturday. By 11:00 the bouncy houses were inflated, and the kids were lined up and ready to bounce their sillies out and at 1:00 they could enjoy the magic of Danny Kazam. And for the parents who couldn’t drag their children away from the activities in the park the Chow Queen Food Truck was there providing Filipino spring rolls, an oriental barbecue pulled pork sandwich, corn dogs and pan fried rolled ice cream to name a few.
Downtown cars and trucks were ready for viewing by the automobile aficionados. From an old still rusty Ford truck to the newest and shiniest convertible, most sat with hoods lifted so people could see the power that lurked there and talk to the owner about their vehicle. One didn’t need to be a car guru to enjoy the display either, because it seemed like everyone had something different to catch the eye. Whether it was a well executed paint job, an authentic rebuild or just a car that brought back memories of yesteryear, the car show drew a steady flow of visitors again this year.
Also downtown, some vendors from the Rosthern Farmers Market were set up in their market area while other local distributors such as Party-Lite and Watkins had tables set up on 6th Street between Railway Ave and First Ave, while some of the businesses along 6th St had sidewalk sales going on. As well, Saskabush Outdoors had three of their e-bikes on display and available for test drives. While some wished there had been a few more participants in the trade fair, with the Everything Country Outdoor Market hosting their fall event just down the highway at Hague, it’s easy to see the dilemma vendors faced.
Friesen’s Bigway Foods staff were busy dishing up a hotdog lunch raising money for the Rosthern Community School playground fund. Customers were lined up well cross the street at lunchtime waiting to get their meal, but the line up moved smoothly, and nobody left hungry.
Always open to showcasing how things used to be done, Seager Wheeler Farm hosted threshing demonstrations at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm of some of the wheat they had grown this year. While the majority of the crop was taken off using modern equipment, the volunteers left some standing to use for demonstration purposes. The grain was first cut with a binder and tied into sheaves which were then stood in stooks to dry. The stooks were then forked onto a hay rack and hauled to the stationary threshing machine which then separated the grain from the stalks. The harvested grain will be cleaned and ground into flour, after setting aside some for reseeding next year.
Brandt Agriculture sponsored the cabaret featuring Krueller, a rock and country cover group. Brandt’s sponsorship meant anybody was free to enjoy an evening of musical entertainment after the fireworks.
With this being only the second annual Harvest Festival, residents can look forward to a growing event as the years go by.