Lake Clear – Cycling enthusiasts are hoping to have the Ottawa Valley become a centre of cycling tourism through a program called Trail Town, bringing together businesses, municipalities and various stakeholders to build on and promote the concept.
The focus is on cycle tourism as the next economic boom in the Ottawa Valley and no one is as uniquely qualified as Bob Peltzer to speak passionately about the issue, having travelled around the world in various cycling adventures. He sees the potential of the Ottawa Valley having a network of Trail Towns bringing cycling tourists to stop in the community. With an already-existing trail network, this would capitalize on what the Valley has, he said.
“Cycle tourism occupies a sweet spot for a community with an infrastructure like ours,” he noted.
With the typical cycle tourist averaging between 50 and 100 kilometres a day, the communities of the Ottawa Valley, especially those along the Algonquin Trail, are ideally suited as a place to stop, eat, rest, shop and stay, he said.
“When you are driving you can blow right through Renfrew County without having to stop for gas,” he said. “You get a lot more out of a lot less distance with cycle tourism.”
Having travelled in North America, Europe, Australia and most recently South Korea and Japan as a cycle tourist, he will bring his unique perspective and experience to an initial meeting next Wednesday in Arnprior bringing together various stakeholders to discuss the concept of Trail Towns and cycle tourism. He is hoping municipal leaders, business operators and others will come together to embrace the concept.
The event is being organized by the Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA) and the Mississippi Mills Bicycle Movement (MMBM) and its members see great potential in this for their home communities, he said.
“None of us own businesses or are municipal officers in a community along the trail, but we want to interest the people who will gain in this,” Mr. Peltzer explained.
A former long-time municipal councillor and a former tourism operator, he also has experience in those fields. He sees the great potential of cycle tourism and noted it has worked well in other communities.
"I've ridden a lot of rail trails in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere," he said. "If you ride the Allegheny Trail, for instance in Pennsylvania, you see one small town after another that has been rejuvenated by tourist traffic coming off the trail. Restaurants, B&Bs, hotels, bars, galleries, bakeries, groceries, and theatres have all benefitted."
In the Ottawa Valley there are communities which could likewise benefit, he believes.
“We have a great network of trails that interconnect,” he said. “People are looking to ride with a degree of safety and have infrastructure to support that. We need to package that and bring it together.”
The cycle tourist of 2023 is typically someone who wants to stay in a motel, hotel or B&B and eat most of their meals in a restaurant, he explained. This means they can easily bring in $600 to $700 to a community between accommodation, meals and recreation, he said.
The Ottawa Valley has a great resource with the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail/Algonquin Trail which goes from Smiths Falls to Petawawa, as well as the K&P going from Renfrew to Calabogie. There are also other trails which connect and can bring cyclists in from Kingston and Ottawa, as well as connecting with the trans-Canada trail into Toronto, Mr. Peltzer said.
“There is a circular network and we are connecting three metropolitan areas,” he remarked. “It is a network which mostly exists that is great for human-powered tourism.”
On his most recent cycle tourism trip to South Korea and Japan he said the group of 25 cyclists he was with probably brought an infusion of between $5,000 and $10,000 in the villages they stopped in along the trail. This is the potential for the towns and communities of the Ottawa Valley as well, he feels.
“We had to have a place to stay, have meals, do some shopping,” he said. “This is just one group in a small town.”
Becoming a Trail Town can include promotion and small steps like erecting signage making sure there are public washrooms and easy access with parking to begin the trail, he explained.
This concept is already in use in the United States where it started and also in Canada with the Trent-Severn waterway where there is a Trail Town program, he said.
“It is showing good economic results there,” he said.
Along with Mr. Peltzer, Jeff Mills of MMBM will be speaking about the project. Also an experienced cycle tourist, he said the area is already seeing an increase of cycle tourism.
“This summer, there have been more and more cyclists in the Valley enjoying an ice cream, coffee or sticky bun, gathered to have a bite or snapping photos of our wonderful small towns and villages. Cyclists are having fun — and spending money — in the Ottawa Valley," he said. "Strong, resilient communities are ones where diverse groups come together, then work together for the common good. They approach tasks from an 'abundance' perspective — one that assumes we already have what we need if we recognize our existing assets and work together to leverage the gifts of our citizens."
Other presenters at the conference include Louisa Mursell of Ontario by Bike, Jennifer McCourt of Discovery Routes/Voyageur Trail and Brenda Wood for Trent-Severn Trail Towns.
Anyone with an interest in the project is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held next Wednesday, September 13 at the Nick Smith Centre from 9:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. To register for the event and to pay