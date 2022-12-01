COBALT - A young trumpeter swan rescued in North Cobalt Monday, November 21 is getting some care at Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary in Minden.
Mita Gibson, the new mayor of Cobalt, who has experience with bird rehabilitation, captured the swan in North Cobalt after her wife Jennifer Pereira spotted it walking across a lawn.
The swan appeared to have a broken right wing with missing flight feathers, she related in a telephone interview.
Gibson said she had to chase the swan to capture it and "thankfully we had a towel in the car."
They took it home for the night, and during efforts to find a rehabilitation centre to take the swan, a connection was made with a lady travelling from Timmins to Barrie who in turn made contact with Critter Cabs Animal Rescue Transport of Ontario on Facebook, Gibson said. The lady picked up the young swan and took it to Gravenhurst, and from there it was taken on the last leg of its journey to Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary in Minden, Ontario.
On Saturday, November 26, Gibson received a message from Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary stating that the swan's wing had been bandaged and antibiotics were being applied to a small wound on the joint.
Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary suspects the swan suffers from angel wing, which is a nutritional deficiency caused by a lack of vitamins and minerals, and also a high level of carbohydrates and sugars. One possible contributor to angel wing is the feeding of breadcrumbs to waterfowl. Woodlands Wildlife Sanctuary stated they are trying to strengthen the wing and set the bone. Mr. Mister, as the young trumpeter swan has been named, "is a sweetheart and a wonderful patient. Hopefully we will have some success," Gibson shared from the message provided to her.
Gibson is familiar with handling birds and does rehabilitation of corvids such as ravens, crows, bluejays and magpies, she related. A crow that was rehabilitated by the family still stays with them, she noted. She has also rehabilitated robins and blackbirds, she added. The larger birds, such as the trumpeter swan, are sent on to a rehabilitation centre.
This is the second swan Gibson has captured, however the swan she rescued a few years ago was close to a fence. "It was pretty easy," said Gibson. This one was a little more challenging. "It's my first out-in-the-open capture," she said. "I did have to run it down."
Gibson said while she was seeking a place to rehabilitate the swan, she had a discussion about the Cobalt area trumpeter swan population with the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre which is closely connected with Trumpeter Swans of Ontario. As a result of that conversation, Gibson is having further discussions with Trumpeter Swans of Ontario about the possibility of an assessment and studies being carried out on the Cobalt area trumpeter swan population this spring, she related. "There's quite a bit around here."