Kuujjuaq is buzzing this week as Aqpik Jam returns with headliners that include singers Elisapie and Juurini and the band Arctistic.
All performances will be held at Kuujjuaq’s Forum starting Tuesday evening with entertainers Janice Parsons, Sandy Emudluk and the Youth Group kicking things off.
The Kuujjuaq Sivulirtisait Youth Committee is hosting an array of activities this week and everyone under the age of 18 will have the opportunity to enjoy a number of sports.
A baseball game behind the Auberge Kuujjuaq Inn on Monday kicked off the sports events. Beach volleyball is set for Wednesday at the main beach starting at 1:30 p.m., and Thursday brings soccer and floor hockey at 12 p.m. at the baseball diamond.
On Tuesday’s opening day at Aqpik Jam the whole town can enjoy a barbecue and car wash at 12 p.m. at the NV parking lot. The youth committee is opening a canteen at the Forum’s kitchen as well.
Kuujjuaq Pinguatitsijingiit, the community’s recreation organization, is also setting up activities that will run through the week.
There will be a lunch-hour bingo each day. A canoe paddle race from the marina to the beach is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Yahtzee tournament at the arena.
Wednesday at 1 p.m. there will be an Aqpik berry picking contest and a men’s golf tournament. On Thursday, a poker tournament is scheduled starting at 12 p.m. and Friday afternoon is giant bingo.
For anyone interested in learning tap dancing, Celtic pop singers Colleen and Erin Searson will be offering tap dancing lessons every day 1:30 p.m. at the NV Theatre.
To learn more about how music is recorded, the mobile production studio N’we Jinan is in town to offer youth the opportunity to collaborate with a music producer and videographer.
With their help, teens and youths can create a music video.
All four days of Aqpik Jam will be livestreamed on Facebook.
The festival’s technical director, Liam Callaghan, said that since the Forum has access to Starlink internet it is now possible to livestream the event reliably.
Aqpik Jam runs Tuesday to Friday. Daily schedules are going to be posted on the Aqpik Jam Facebook page every day.