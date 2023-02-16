Heart disease kills three times as many women as breast cancer and worldwide it is the number one killer of women according to Jennifer Monaghan, patient advocate with the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance. (2022) Statistics tell us that 1 in 3 women will die of heart disease and stroke which shock many who grew up hearing of heart disease as the great killer of men. While it is still the leading cause of death for men those numbers have been decreasing while the numbers for women have been increasing.
With red and pink hearts springing up as we approach Valentine’s Day, the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance has launched the annual Her Heart Matters… Wear Red Canada Campaign to raise awareness of women’s heart health. Women are asked to wear red on February 13th and tune into a webinar to learn from professionals and women with lived experience about women’s heart health issues.
In over 50 percent of cases involving women heart attack symptoms are not recognized by either the women themselves or the medical professionals assessing them. A recent report by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says that women’s symptoms of heart disease and stroke are often overlooked and one of the biggest underlying reasons is that women have not been involved or included in research and when they are, researchers often don’t analyze the data according to gender. Additionally, conditions that are more common or serious in women but rare in men, typically get less attention. We are taught as a society to recognize the symptoms as they relate to men not as they relate to women, so symptoms that are unique to women are often overlooked or misunderstood leaving women to fight through the system that not only doesn’t recognize their emergency but traditionally discredits women’s concerns as ‘imaginary’.
One woman Bobbi-Jo Green, was 30 when she experienced her first heart event, yet it took almost a decade of doctors not believing her and tests that didn’t detect her disease before she got a diagnosis of heart disease. Some physicians suggested it was all in her head sending her for psych referral after psych referral where she was offered a battery of antidepressants and pain meds. Green was in the ER so often that she told her children she was volunteering at the hospital so they wouldn’t worry about her. Finally she received a diagnosis of ischemia with non-obstructive coronary arteries (INOCA) a type of heart disease more commonly experienced by women. Unfortunately, Green’s story is not uncommon. In a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in 2014 which involved 1123 patients across centres in Canada the United States and Switzerland. The study suggested that if you’re rushed to hospital with a heart attack, your odds of getting treated quickly may depend on your sex: that men receive faster care than women when it comes to heart attacks. Men seem to get access to procedures like receiving an electrocardiogram or getting medicine to unblock clogged arteries within the recommended time frame after arriving at the emergency room while women wait longer, the Canadian study warned. Women were also less likely to receive these invasive treatments overall.
When it comes to symptoms chest pain or discomfort is still the most common sign of heart attack, but some women experience it differently than men. It may feel like a squeezing or fullness and the pain can be anywhere in the chest, not just on the left side. The pain can be felt in the neck and up into the jaw, in the back and it can even manifest as stomach pain that some have confused with severe heartburn. Other symptoms can include extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea or lightheadedness, or unnatural sweating that feels more like stress-related sweating than perspiration from exercise or been out in the heat. Breaking out in a nervous, cold sweat is common among women who are having a heart attack. However, it bears mentioning that not every woman will get all of these symptoms and sometimes the symptoms that women have can be so vague as to be very difficult to diagnose with symptoms often labeled atypical because they are different from men.
Sadly, many people and some medical practitioners are still not aware of the statistics that show women have a higher rate of death from heart disease than men, that they may experience different symptoms than men, and a different diagnostic approach may be necessary to determine the full extent of the severity of their illness. As well, heart disease in women looks different, but most guidelines for diagnosing it were developed based on studies centred on men. Also, some standard cardiology diagnostic tests give inconsistent or confusing results for some women and the profession still hasn’t come to a decision about which tests and diagnostic strategies are most effective. Women’s hearts are different than men’s. They look the same and are comprised of the same material, but women generally have a higher heart rate, and have physically smaller hearts and arteries due to the female hormones which therefore makes them more prone to blockages and blood clots and more difficult to repair. Also, plaque in a woman’s cardiovascular system tends to behave differently.
Most women with heart disease will experience their first symptoms after the age of 65 as opposed to the average age of 55 for men. It is believed that estrogen plays a roll in protecting most younger women but as estrogen levels drop during menopause the risks begin to rise. As with men, the prime risk factors for women include a history of smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and a family history of heart disease. Other risk factors include age, ethnicity, cholesterol, physical activity, and stress/ anxiety/depression. Research has found a stronger link between depression and anxiety disorders and heart disease in women than in men.
When a person is under stress the fight or flight response is triggered and the stress hormones cause specific changes to occur in the body, most of which may never be noticed. Fat cells that get released into the bloodstream for the extra energy the fight or flight response requires, become converted into cholesterol. At the same time, platelets (responsible for blood clotting) start building up inside arteries as they become more “sticky”. Stress also increases blood pressure and all these negative effects increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by leading to the buildup of plaque and to the development of atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries. This stress response is overactive in individuals battling anxiety and/or depression. Additionally, anxiety increases the risk of palpitations, an irregular heartbeat, that causes the heart to race or spasm. Any of these responses may lead to cardiac complications. Anxiety may also lead to unhealthy behaviours, such as smoking, overeating, poor sleep, and decreased physical activity. Depression also has indirect effects that cause added risks to your heart. It weakens your immune system and, like anxiety, influences some of the decisions you make around exercise, healthy eating, smoking, and taking medications safely.
Wear Red Canada is celebrated annually across Canada on February 13th to raise awareness about women’s heart health. Events are held across the country to serve as a reminder for all Canadians, but especially Canadian women, to be mindful, curious, and proactive in the management of our heart health and wellness. Globally, women are under-studied, under-diagnosed, under-treated, and under-aware when it comes to their heart health and worse still is that 80% of a woman’s risk factors are within her control, meaning heart disease is largely preventable.
For more information about heart health for women check out the website Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre (https://cwhhc.ottawaheart.ca/education/what-makes-women-different) or www.WearRedCanada.ca