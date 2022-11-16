The Swan Hills Christmas Craft Sale, hosted by the Swan Hills Keyano Quilters, showcased a wide array of unique and interesting items as well as yummy goodies.
Artisans and home crafters offered homemade jewelry, embroidered items and decorations, doll clothes, barn wood signs, quilted items, and beeswax candles, among a host of other wares. There was interesting artwork, and a selection of leather worked items, including purses, belts, and decorations.
Delicious baked goods, preserves, and home-canned goodies were also on display and sold fast. Several local home-based businesses also had tables.
Shoppers looking for distinctive, one-of-a-kind gifts that didn’t come from Amazon or a big box store had quite a bit to choose from. One of the best aspects of purchasing gifts from an event like the Christmas Craft Sale is the knowledge that the money spent goes directly to the artisan or craftsperson instead of to a faceless corporation.
Thanks to local volunteers and non-profits lunch and supper were offered to hungry vendors and visitors alike.