Pipelines could be coming down the pike as a coalition of farmers, industry experts, and local politicians are attempting to construct an irrigation network across Niagara to stave off the worsening effects of climate change.
Finding a solution to water scarcity has become more and more pressing as climate change has led to an increase in droughts across the Niagara region.
“The frequency of drought cycles is happening more often with climate change, so we’re finding that rather than every few years having a drought year, it’s every other year, or years back-to-back,” said Sarah Marshall, manager of Ontario Tender Fruit Growers.
Reduced water means smaller crop yields, impacting Niagara’s economy, which relies heavily on tender fruit.
The 2016 drought, for instance, reduced crop value by 25 per cent, according to Marshall.
The grape-growing industry across Ontario employs over 18,000 people and contributes approximately $4.4 billion to Ontario’s economy every year, according to Debbie Zimmerman, CEO of Grape Growers of Ontario.
Since Niagara is the largest grape-growing region in Canada and accounts for 93 per cent of Ontario's grape-growing volume, it’s important that steps are taken to help the grapes thrive.
As David Hipple of Hipple Farms explains, agriculture is a complex equation. Different inputs, from water to fertilizer, create an output: crops. If you can control water through irrigation, it allows you more control over the equation.
“It turns my water variable into a constant,” said the Lincoln farmer.
And in an industry where every variable can affect profit margins, that’s a useful tool.
Hipple has his own irrigation system, shared with three other farms. Their pipeline runs from Lake Ontario, three-and-a-half kilometres away. It uses existing culverts to cross the railway and the QEW.
As a testament to how useful his system is, he said that over the last 20 years, there was only one year, in 2017, that he didn’t use it.
His trickle irrigation system consists of thin pipes running at ground level past trees and vines, dripping water directly onto the roots' soil. This system also allows him to inject fertilizer directly into the plants, meaning he uses one-sixth the amount of fertilizer.
Irrigation in Niagara makes sense since there is an abundance of water all around. The challenge is getting the water from the lakes to the farms, especially since there’s a highway, rail line and an escarpment on-site.
Hipple had the fortune of having the capital and the partners to build the system and the existing culverts under the rail line and highway through which he could run the pipe.
Other farmers, he says, are in ‘landlocked’ areas, which don’t have the opportunity to build an irrigation system.
An irrigation committee is trying to create a regionwide system from which farmers could buy into and take water.
The technicalities of the system are already in place, according to Hugh Fraser, a consultant on the project.
It would see a grid of pipes criss-crossing the peninsula, delivering water to Niagara-on-the-Lake, St. Catharines and Lincoln.
Fraser says this creates an equitable system, as a small-scale farmer could just buy one share, and a larger-scale operation could buy multiple shares for more water. As Hipple points out, they wouldn’t need to put up the capital to construct the system as he did.
However, getting the irrigation system in place would need approval from organizations like Ontario Power Generation, CN Rail and the St. Lawrence Seaway. The latter would potentially need international approval, he said.
Niagara-on-the-Lake does already have an irrigation system in place. It consists of a series of open-ditch channels owned by the municipality that was in place for drainage. However, Fraser said they can get blocked up by phragmites, an invasive reed.
He said that the system wouldn’t work in Lincoln, noting that a closed-pipe system is needed to deliver the pressure required.
Even Hipple admits that he would likely join a new system, as it saves him setting up and taking down his system every year. Since his system is above ground, it’s exposed to the elements and will need maintenance.
Right now, the irrigation committee is examining how much the solutions will cost and is asking the province to help with funding for the studies.
Fraser believes the system will be transformative and not only save Niagara’s agricultural industry from water scarcity issues but also unlock more potential, especially in the greenhouse sector, which needs reliable water.
“This is a legacy thing,” he said, adding the transformative power could be on par with the QEW. "Today, we look back at the QEW and say, 'wow, that was forward-thinking.'"