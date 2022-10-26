THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The queen of Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge politics has lived to see another term.
Lucy Kloosterhuis, the now six-term mayor of Oliver Paipoonge, captured 905 votes unofficially to beat out former councillor Rick Potter, who saw 771 electors vote for him in Monday’s municipal elections surrounding Thunder Bay.
Former Oliver Paipoonge councillor Brandon Postuma was third with 686 votes unofficially in the three-candidate race.
“I see (the voters’ numbers) are not close, but they’re not also very far apart,” said Kloosterhuis, who said the municipality’s voter turnout hit over 40 per cent, a number not reached in quite some time. “I appreciate (Potter and Postuma) did a lot of work. I’m hoping that the residents that didn’t vote for me would come and talk to me or give me a call in the future and maybe we can see where we’re falling short. Try to get whatever their concerns are addressed.
“I was concerned thinking I might be saying goodbye to municipal politics and kind of sad about that, but it’s not what happened.”
Councillor positions in Oliver Paipoonge were won by incumbents Bernie Kamphof (1,510 votes unofficially) and Allan Vis (1,220) as well as relative newcomers Donna Peacock and Dan Calvert (1,240). Peacock, who worked in the Oliver Paipoonge municipal office for 35 years before retiring in 2020, led all councillor candidates with 1,614 votes unofficially.
The Municipality of Neebing mayoral race was taken by Mark Thibert, who upended former mayor Ziggy Polkowski 437-260 unofficially.
Thibert was the councillor for Blake Township in Neebing for the last term.
In the three Neebing councillor races, incumbent Gordon Cuthbertson (370) maintained his seat over Jill Cadieux (306), while Katherine Hill (173) defeated former pharmacy owner Ron Woit (100) and former City of Thunder Bay Neebing Ward councillor Gary Shchepanik (35) for the Blake Township vacancy.
Incumbent Crooks councillor Brian Wright tied with Obie Egbuchulam at 79 votes each and a recount will take place within 15 days of posting the results. If it’s still a tie after the recount, a winner will be drawn out of a hat.
Incumbent councillors Brian Kurikka (Scoble), Curtis Coulson (Pardee) and Gary Gardner (Pearson) ran unopposed and had their positions acclaimed.
The Municipality of Shuniah had incumbent McTavish Ward councillor Meghan Chomut hang on to her seat over newcomer Dawn Powell in the only race contested in the municipality. Chomut won the vote 167-120, who took over from Duff Stewart when he left the community in 2020.
Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry along with MacGregor Ward councillors Donna Blunt, Ron Giardetti and Don Smith all had their positions acclaimed.
Shuniah also issued a declaration of emergency when an English Language Separate School trustee candidate’s name for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board was left off the ballot. Votes cast for all other races in Shuniah, except for the English-Separate School Board, were counted on Monday. Shuniah voters that support the English-Separate School Board will be entitled to vote in the election when it resumes next month.
In O’Connor Township, incumbent councillors Bishop Racicot and Alex Crane along with freshmen politicians John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli captured the four councillor spots. Racicot and Crane both collected 102 votes each unofficially, while Sobolta (88) and Torkkeli (65) finished third and fourth respectively.
O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina had his position acclaimed.
The Township of Gillies had veteran incumbent councillors Rudy Buitenhuis, Bill Groenheide and Elizabeth Jones collect councillor seats as well as businessman Daniel Vanlenthe. Political freshman Vanlenthe led the way with 90 votes unofficially, while Jones (88), Buitenhuis (85) and Groenheide (81) followed.
Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright was opposed by no candidate and had her position acclaimed.
By press time, no mayoral winner was declared in Conmee Township that saw incumbent Sheila Maxwell go up against newcomer Suzanne Huot.
No results were in for Conmee Township councillor candidates at press time for incumbent Grant Arnold as well as freshmen politicians David Maxwell, Ellen Davis, David Halvorsen, Chris Kresack and Gayle Manns.