The Whitney Blackfly Festival buzzed into the local history books on June 9 and 10 at Camp Bongopix and according to co-owner Bongo Bongo, it negated the false narrative that Whitney is a sleep town with nothing going on and nothing to do and it showed that South Algonquin rocks out loud and that the festival and township residents will keep Whitney wild.
The Whitney Blackfly festival took to the skies on June 9 and 10, featuring a myriad of music acts over the course of the two nights; Bon Evans, Tyler Cochrane, the Wilno Blues Band, The Salt Cellars, Joso World, and Kyle Felhaver.
Bongo wanted to thank everyone who attended and supported the festival, giving extra special thanks to the regional tourism organization Explorers’ Edge for partnering with Camp Bongopix to cover some of the costs.
“Patrons enjoyed lots of cocktails made by Blackfly Booze, and our drink menu also featured products from Big Rig Brewery and Bancroft Brewing Company, two companies that have been great to work with. Food was served by Datsa Tasty Street Eats and their food cart was an absolute hit. They served poutine, hamburgers, gourmet sausages and taco bags. I tried one of everything from their menu and it was delicious. We hired Double Trouble Bartending to keep everyone’s thirst quenched,” he says.
Bongo says that the sound and lighting was done by Terry Mask, a local sound technician from Barry’s Bay. Terry’s vision and keen sense of hearing made the performers shine, according to Bongo, and he said the musicians loved Terry’s ability to bring out the best performances.
Bongo reveals that all the performers are connected to Whitney or Camp Bongopix in a serendipitous way.
“Bon Evans, an indie/alternative rock artist and Tyler Cochrane, an outlaw country artist, both casually visited Bongopix music nights in the past and became spiritually linked to us through our interactive music jams. The legendary Wilno Blues Band has been a local favourite of ours since we moved to South Algonquin in 2015 and began frequenting the historic Wilno Tavern. We had to have the Wilno flavour at the Blackfly Festival! The members of the Salt Cellars are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. I hired them for another event in 2019, the HOWL Photography Convention, and I knew we needed them back in the future. Blackfly 2023 was going to be it! The Salt Cellars were also very compassionate with our struggles with flooding in early 2023, so we wanted to feature their beautiful energy at this year’s festival. Joso World, a new musical act composed of two members of the now retired Celtic band The Town Pants, discovered Whitney when they were involved in a film production in Algonquin Park in September, 2022. The leader of Joso World, Johanna So, became an honourary citizen of Whitney after living here for a month during the movie production last year. Last, but not least, I discovered the Kyle Felhaver Band from a recommendation by a DJ at Valley Heritage Radio. Kyle’s band, which includes his father and brother, stole the show at Blackfly 2019, and we have dreamed of having him return ever since,” he says.
Rob Bersan from The Salt Cellars says the festival was great, they performed on June 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and that the rain stopped just before they went on.
“We played in front of a good-sized crowd of people ready for some music. And as an added bonus, Salt Cellars alumnus Ron Kapitain joined Virginia and I for a few songs. Overall, the attendance was great and the evening went very well. And the bugs were not too hard on us,” he says.
Johanna So of Joso World said it was an absolute pleasure to perform at the Blackfly festival this year and that Camp Bongopix did an amazing job with the event and everything ran very smoothly.
“We appreciated the warmth and excitement from the community and would love to come back. Whitney is one of the few places we’ve toured that is even beautiful when it rains. Luckily, the rain ended just after sound check on Saturday and it turned into a gorgeous night. This was also the soft debut for the first album from Joso World, sold in retro burned CD copy only for this event, so Whitney is quickly becoming an important place for us. For anyone who missed the show, the album titled Ghosts in My Heart will be available this year on all platforms. Stay tuned at www.joso.world,” she says. Bongo tells The Bancroft Times that the musicians sang their hearts out as the skies stayed clear throughout the whole festival. He said that the rainy weather cleared up before showtime on both nights and the bugs weren’t even that bad due to the chilly temperatures.
“And that’s exactly the point of the Whitney Blackfly Festival; to demystify bug season. Yes, bugs live here in this part of Ontario but they belong here and we need to understand them in order to co-exist better with them. The spirit of the Blackfly Festival is to show that you can still have an enjoyable experience outdoors during bug season,” he says.
Bongo stresses that it’s a beautiful time of year and with proper planning people can get by just fine. The local economy was also “buzzed” as scores of people came into the area to enjoy the festival and all that the town of Whitney has to offer.
“There’s a false narrative about Whitney being a ‘sleep town with nothing going on and nothing to do.’ The annual Whitney Blackfly Festival shows that this is far from the truth!” he says. “South Algonquin rocks out loud and we will keep Whitney wild!”