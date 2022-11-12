Warwick Township is calling on CN Rail to pay its fair share of drainage projects in the township.
Recently CN sent the township a letter saying it wouldn’t pay $130,000 allotted to them from two separate projects saying “CN’s decision is that it is a federally regulated entity under CTA guidelines, as such, are not governed by provincial regulations.”
Warwick is one of dozens of municipalities holding up 55 projects waiting for CN to pony up. Warwick council approached the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs about the impasse. Lisa Thompson says it is still the government’s position that the Drainage Act does apply to all federally regulated railways.
In a motion passed in October which will be sent to CN and municipal, provincial and federal politicians, township council says CN is setting a dangerous precedent. “The implication that any public utility could become exempt from the financial requirements invalidates the underlying principle that all benefitting from municipal drain projects are required to contribute financially, including all public utilities.”