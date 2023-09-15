Town of Essex staff hosted an educational session on drainage with Council on Monday evening to go over details regarding the severe storms that swept through the region on August 23 and 24 – of which the Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed separate tornadoes touched down in Windsor, Tecumseh, and Cottam during the latter.
The severe storm events caused damage and flooded many streets and basements.
“Last week, I talked to several members of Essex Council, and we were in agreement that we wanted to meet with residents and hear from our administration,” Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said. She noted that though several residents attended the meeting, Monday evening’s session would not be open to delegations. Residents would have the chance to appear before Council at a later date, if they wished.
Essex CAO Doug Sweet noted three major storm events have impacted the municipality since February. After each storm, he contacted the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to see if it could provide any financial assistance.
The Ministry, he added, has two programs for which Sweet inquired; the Municipal Disaster Recover Assistance program, for which the Town did not meet eligibility, and the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program. The latter is for residents and businesses, and must be activated by the Province for specific areas.
If the program is activated, members of the public in the designated areas can apply for assistance, Sweet explained, outlining details.
“Currently the Town has been working with the Ministry on their request to consider activating this program for our area. They are currently reviewing our request and sending a team down to determine if we meet the criteria, and if they will activate the program within our town,” Sweet said, noting as soon as he hears back from the Province, hopefully early next week, he will provide an update to Council.
Town of Essex’s administration is looking at ways it can improve for any emergency situation. Currently, staff members are reviewing a number of possibilities, including developing a town emergency code system that would activate a response-level depending on the severity. This would outline when to declare an emergency, when to activate the emergency operating centre, when to close or open facilities, how to communicate with staff, council, and residents, and determine the level of service based on the storm to be provided in terms of clean-up.
The Town is also looking at bringing in staff during those off-hours to triage calls captured through the call centre, then call the appropriate supervisor.
In addition, Administration is reviewing future budgets and what items should be recommended to ensure proper tools are available. For the 2024 Draft Budget, staff have created a cost centre for emergencies, and will define what emergencies are, so funding is in place to assist when those situations happen.
James Bryant, Director of Watershed Management Services for the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), explained the major drainage areas for the Town of Essex include Cedar Creek that drains southerly towards Lake Erie, Fox/Dolson Creek, the Colchester drainage area which drains south, and the Canard River, which is the largest watershed in the Region, draining east to west. A large portion of the Town of Essex drains towards that river.
During that recent severe storm events, Bryant said the majority was predominately down in the southern area. He noted Environment Canada’s gage, located at the Harrow Research Centre, measured 214mm of rainfall.
ERCA gages, he said, shows that rainfall predominately went towards Harrow, Colchester, and Kingsville.
Bryant noted the southern area did get more rain than the northern portion.
He spoke of the one in 100-year rainfall and how that is measured by how long the rainfall came down and how much fell.
For the first four-hours of rainfall in the Town of Essex, he said it was just barely exceeding a one in two-year storm. After that point, it began to creep up to that larger volume.
“Our office is still breaking this information down, so it is very preliminary,” Bryant said. “We had an exceedance in terms of the 100-year rainfall, so it is not surprising to see that the flood levels were exceeding the 100-year regulatory-level.”
Norm Nussio, Essex’s Manager of Operations and Drainage, added a one in one hundred year storm statistically has a one percent change of occurring in any given year.
Something he is taking away from that information is that just because it rained like that yesterday, does not mean it cannot rain like that tomorrow.
Nussio noted municipal stormwater systems are designed to carry stormwater volumes of a 1:2 to 1:5 year storm. Anything above that, flooding can be expected, he said.
A lot goes into managing severe weather events, Nussio said. One of the biggest hurdles is answering calls, emails, messages, and helping residence. He believes staff did a good job in keeping lines of communication open.
Rob Mackie, Manager of Environmental Services, explained the Colchester Lagoon System on August 24 experienced a 14x the daily volume average. This was the first time in the history of the Colchester Lagoon where the plant underwent a partial bypass, where partially treated sewage was sent into the lake to relieve the system.
Mackie added that the average annual rainfall at this plant is 910mm. Over the 24-hour period, it received around 190mm, or 20 percent of the annual precipitation.
The Harrow Lagoon experienced 8x the daily average flow rates. The Essex Wastewater Pollution Control Plant experienced a 9x increase in the average daily volume. The Northeast Lagoons experienced 4x increase in the average daily volume flow rate.
Town of Essex’s Director of Infrastructure Services, Kevin Girard, shared ways residents can best protect their homes, including by improving drainage around the house, and by installing a backwater valve and a sump pit and having them regularly checked by a licence plumber.
He noted flooding can be expected in anything above a two or five-year storm in roads and yards. The Town is doing some things to mitigate flooded basements, including inflow and infiltration investigations and the downspout disconnection program. Log onto https://www.essex.ca/en/ live/subsidy-programs.aspx to learn more.
The Town of Essex, ERCA, and other local municipalities partner on the Regional Stormwater Technical Guidelines to benefit the area and ensures consistency between municipalities.
Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais was sure those in attendance wanted to know what the Town was doing to prevent further flooding.
Sweet responded the Town works with the tools it has. There are plans for improvements, which will be brought up at budget time that Council will have to make some decisions on.
“I understand the frustration. We have empathy. We get that. But to have a solution over night, that is challenging,” he said.
Councillor Joe Garon would like to see the Town offer some kind of subsidy for generators to help ensure sump pumps can operate if the hydro goes out.
Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley asked if Essex received a report from Amherstburg regarding its water treatment plant that serves McGregor. Bondy noted Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue noted its Council will discuss getting a report. Essex will share information with Kingsville as well.
The McGregor sanitary system was fully operational during the storm events, Girard and Sweet relayed.