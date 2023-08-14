The University of Guelph Ridgetown Campus is making its Dairy Herdsperson Apprenticeship program available to more students across the province, thanks to a partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario and funding from the provincial government.
Two local MPPs and the Board Chair of the DFO visited the Ridgetown Campus last Wednesday to announce a $300,000 funding opportunity from the Ontario government that will be used to establish a virtual learning model to bring the program to students across the province.
The funding will make the apprenticeship program accessible to more students, providing the necessary skills and training to pursue a career in the growing sector.
“This new program will offer a distance education option that will allow some in-class training to be done virtually, helping more students who aren’t able to be in-person full-time or who are already working on farms around the Ontario access to the skills and training they need to land good jobs,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and MPP for Chatham-Kent Middlesex.
The $300,000 comes from the Skills Development Fund in McNaughton’s ministry, which backs projects that support Ontario’s economic recovery.
“Our government is proud to invest in a homegrown training program to help job seekers get the skills they need to provide quality food to the people of Ontario for generations to come,” said McNaughton.
Brett Shepherd, Director at Ridgetown Campus, said the university is pleased to partner with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario to take its Dairy Herdsperson Apprenticeship program to a new medium.
“Expanding the reach of our program is an important step forward to training the future generation of dairy farmers and to make sure that dairy farms across Ontario have the talent that they need for generations to come,” said Shepherd, as the Dairy Apprenticeship Program has been offered at the Ridgetown Campus since 2017. “This program is a great step forward to meet students’ needs, especially when balancing work and school. Industry collaborations are essential to the university and our students, and our partnership with Murray (Sherk) and the Dairy Farmers of Ontario is a perfect example of how we are working together for a strong economy.”
Sherk, Board Chair of the DFO, said the organization is “thrilled” to work with the Ridgetown Campus to virtually expand the program and reach more students to help meet the needs of Ontario’s dairy producers.
“The funds and the program will allow our industry to reach more students across Ontario and the country and help graduates land impactful careers in the dairy industry,” said Sherk, as the DFO represents 3,270 dairy farmers.
Sherk said as the province’s largest agricultural sector, the dairy industry supports more than 70,000 jobs and represents more than 20% of Ontario’s primary agriculture economy.
Sherk also stated that on a personal note, he hired a graduate of the Dairy Herdsperson Program three years ago “who is now a herdperson on our farm and is working out fantastically.”
McKenna Morrison, a second-year student, said she chose the Dairy Herdsperson Apprenticeship program at Ridgetown Campus “because I knew they would prepare me for a career in a sector that I love and is crucial to our province.”
“My personal goal in taking the program was to advance my knowledge of the industry and bring back new ideas to the farm,” Morrison said, as she had the support from her Van Engelen Dairy Farm employer to enrol in the program.
“After completing the breeding course, I took this new skill back to the Van Engelen farm where I breed dairy cows four days a week,” she said, adding that her new daily breeding, bedding and animal care skills led to a pay increase. “I’m thrilled to know that thanks to the funding, more apprenticeships students like me will have the opportunity to access the skills and training to pursue an impactful career.”
Students must complete 480 hours of classroom training, hearing directly from industry experts on milking, feeding, animal health, reproduction and other dairy-related skills. They will also complete 5,520 hours of on-farm training as part of a paid work placement.
Shepherd said the university is grateful to the many Ontario farmers who welcome apprenticeship students to their operations.
“You help these students gain the hands-on learning experience that will prepare them to be exceptional in their new careers,” he said.
“Our team is hard at work preparing for the launch of this enhanced apprenticeship program,” he added, as the program will commence in 2024.
McNaughton said programs like this will help the province tackle the generational labour shortage threatening Ontario’s economy.
“It’s no different in agriculture where 3,700 jobs are going unfilled every single day, which can contribute directly to the rising food costs family see,” McNaughton said.
McNaughton said the government had invested over 700 million dollars in its Skills Development Fund to ensure employers can find the skilled workers they need while providing training to help workers and job seekers find meaningful careers close to home.
“That includes careers like those available in the dairy industry, which offer a path to a purpose-driven life where you can do meaningful work, support your family and give back to your community,” said McNaughton. “The University of Guelph’s Ridgetown campus is truly a global leader in agricultural education training, and many people have gone out to become leaders in the industry.”
“Creating accessible learning and training opportunities that meet the needs of students and employers is a win for all of us,” McNaughton said.
Trevor Jones, MPP for Chatham-Kent Leamington, said the Ridgetown Campus could leverage its unique and strategic location to support learning, research and the advancement of several industries, namely agriculture, horticulture and veterinary sciences.
“I can personally attest to the commitment the University of Guelph has made to improving life and ensuring students are equipped with the skills they need for the jobs of the future,” Jones said. “Agriculture, food processing and the industries that support both have a long, rich tradition through Chatham-Kent Leamington.”
“Our family farms, food processors and agribusinesses make valuable contributions to the local, provincial and national economy, and our government understands that we need to attract, train and retain skilled workers to grow this critical sector,” Jones said.
Shepherd acknowledged McNaughton, Jones, and Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff for their government’s support of the Ridgetown Campus.
“This is exciting news for Ridgetown and Chatham-Kent,” Canniff said. “The Ridgetown Campus is so important to our economy locally and across Ontario.”
“I’m thrilled to see more investment here, and I’m looking forward to seeing the campus expanded further and further,” stated Canniff.