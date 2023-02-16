The Kahnawake chapter of the Royal Canadian Legion will mark 70 years of serving its community’s veterans with distinction.
Mohawk Branch 219, as it is officially known, will mark its 70th anniversary with a gala honouring the branch’s seven decades of service – and the 15 charter members who founded the branch back in 1953, President Ray Deer said.
The gala will be held March 25.
“We wanted to honour the 15 founding charter members a couple of years ago,” said Deer, who has been president of the Legion since 2017. “But the pandemic got in the way, so this time we’re doing a double celebration.”
The founding members of the Legion are: Peter “Cyclone” Taylor, Joseph Horne, Ernie Jacobs, Angus Marquis, Percy Douglas, Louis Johnson, Paul Johnson, Michael White. Michael Peterson, Lester Deer, Laurence Regis, Ernest Montour, Peter Angus, Louis Bush and Matthew Diabo
In the weeks leading up to the March 25th gala, Deer said, the legion will unveil high-quality ‘hometown heroes’ banners of the 15 founding members of the branch that will hang on lampposts and hydro poles between the Kateri Hall and the Legion Hall.
“We haven’t gotten the banners yet, but the MCK (Mohawk Council of Kahnawake) has said they will hang them for us, which is good because it’s getting tougher and tougher for our members to climb up places,” he said.
Those banners will feature photos and a brief tribute to each of the charter members, Deer said.
Deer, who served in the Canadian Armed Forced in 1978 and 1979, also served more than two decades with the U.S. Army from 1981 to 2002 before his retirement.
“We have a lot of veterans from both sides of the border and we want to honour them properly. They deserve to be highlighted and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Deer, adding that a dinner gala was probably the best avenue for honouring the charter members.
“We are all getting a little older,” he said, laughing. “We probably won’t do a marching parade through town because we’re too old to be marching anyway.”
The branch was founded officially on January 9, 1953, but the 15 charter members began meeting unofficially two years before the charter was handed down.
“Those guys did the work and started getting together two years before the charter arrived, so they’ve been at it even longer, unofficially,” Deer said.
Dignitaries who have already confirmed their presence at the March 25th gala include MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer and federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller, Deer said.
“Marc Miller said he’d stop by. It’s going to be a wonderful event.”
For more information or to get tickets to the event, please contact the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 219, Kahnawake at 450-638-1051.