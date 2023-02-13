Pancakes, a magic show, face painting, a sledge hockey game between West Lincoln Firefighters and ParaSport Ontario, and much more will happen in West Lincoln on Family Day.
To celebrate, the public is invited to join the Township of West Lincoln for a fun day filled with activities at the West Lincoln Community Centre on 177 West St. in Smithville on Feb. 20.
“It always fills me with joy seeing our beautiful West Lincoln Community Centre abounding with activity and life and celebration,” said Mayor Cheryl Ganann. “This facility has become a wonderful multi-purpose hub for families and individuals in our community, and I can’t wait to see everyone out enjoying our Family Day festivities together.”
The event will kick off with the West Lincoln Firefighters’ pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. Donations in support of the West Lincoln Firefighters' Association will be accepted in cash only.
Mark the Magician will perform two shows at noon and 2 p.m. and face painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. John Golub, speaker and author of "My Ice Cream Sunday" will be conducting a family-oriented, motivational and inspirational talk at 3 p.m.
For the rest of the day, attendees can enjoy free family open gym time, pickleball and sponsored public skating times.
The West Niagara Minor Hockey SuperSkills will wrap up the celebrations with a sledge hockey game between West Lincoln Firefighters and ParaSport Ontario.
From 1 to 5 p.m., the Smithville library branch — located inside the West Lincoln Community Centre — will host MakerSpace drop-in sessions where the public can try out the library’s new maker equipment, including a Cricut Maker 3, Ultimaker 3D printer, sewing and embroidery machines, green screen, button maker and digital converters.
For the full schedule of activities, visit WestLincoln.ca.