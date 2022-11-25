HOWICK – On Nov. 15, The Township of Howick council held their Declaration of Office Ceremony and Inaugural Council Meeting.
The ceremony consisted of the councillors, Deputy Reeve and Reeve taking their oath and declaration of office.
The Howick council, serving the municipality for the next four years, saw positions acclaimed in the recent municipal election. Doug Harding is Reeve alongside Deputy Reeve Megan Gibson. On the council, there are previous members, Doug Hargrave and Marvin Grimes, as well as a returning familiar face, councillor Rosemary Rognvaldson.
The ceremony was followed by the inaugural meeting, as well as a small reception for council, staff and members of the public.