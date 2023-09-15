D
“The Dufferin Arts Council is truly please to be able to support the growth of artists in Dufferin,” said Shirley Boxem, executive director.
The Dufferin Arts Council introduced the bursary in 2006 following artist Reed T. Cooper’s passing to honour his artistic achievements and contributions to the local arts community.
The Reed T. Cooper Bursary is awarded annually to a mid-career visual artist in Dufferin County who displays a unique talent and potential for excellence. The Dufferin Arts Council is able to award a maximum of two bursaries of $3,000 based on a review of proposals received.
The bursary is intended to help artists develop their careers by providing a financial boost for further studies, setting up exhibitions of their work, research, travel, and other professional opportunities.
The Reed T. Cooper Bursary is open to any professional artist who has worked in art professionally for at least five years, is a resident of Dufferin County, and is a member of the Dufferin Arts Council. Past recipients of the Cooper Bursary can re-apply for the funding after a period of five years.
Some of the eligible media for the bursary include paintings, sculptures, printmaking, ceramics, fibre arts, glass, wood, photography, and digital or computer-generated art.
The deadline to apply for the bursary is Sept. 30.
“Dufferin Arts Council is embarking on a period of growth and we look forward to growing our membership and the reach that we have to Dufferin County artists. Even if people are afraid, they might not qualify for the bursary, please reach out and let’s have a conversation – we’d love to hear from them,” said Boxem.
More information on the Reed T. Cooper Bursary in Visual Arts and the application form can be found on the Dufferin Arts Council website at www.dufferinarts.com.