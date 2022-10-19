COBALT - Cobalt council agreed to rescind its official plan September 20, opening the door for the adoption of a new more permissive zoning bylaw.
Planning consultant Jim Dyment was present virtually to explain to council the reason that the current official plan must be rescinded first in order to adopt the new zoning bylaw.
The official plan the town had been working under was too restrictive, he explained.
Dyment has been working over the past year on creating a new official plan for the town, and during the process it was concluded that the town also needed a new zoning bylaw.
Dyment submitted the draft official plan to the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs in April 2022 but is still awaiting comments, he told council. He added that he expects he will be discussing the new plan with the ministry in the spring of 2023. The new zoning bylaw can be adopted by council, but for a zoning bylaw to be approved it must conform with the official plan. To get around it, council rescinded the former official plan.
The new zoning bylaw is more permissive than that official plan would allow, so Dyment prepared a resolution for council, which they approved, which allows them to rescind the official plan and use the provincial policy guidelines and Growth Plan for Northern Ontario as the basis for planning decisions until the new plan is adopted by council, after ministry approval is received.
“It's an unusual circumstance,” said Dyment of the wait for ministry comments, which he had expected in July 2022.
“We have created a new official plan that is not as restrictive and not as complicated.”
The new zoning bylaw will allow building permits to come through faster, he explained. It will allow developments such as tiny houses, secondary dwelling units, expansion of homes that are legal non-conforming, allowing garages to be built on lots that are legal non-conforming, and reduced lot sizes so that buildings can be constructed on smaller lots. Dyment said all these things were discussed over the last year.
He told council he will continue to work with the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs on the new official plan, and “if need be we will come back and revisit the zoning bylaw.”