The Chatham-Kent Police have been actively addressing a range of criminal incidents, encompassing thefts, sexual assault, and recovery of an older man, among other illegal activities. These occurrences underscore the continuous dedication to ensuring safety and upholding the law within the community.
Man Arrested for Throwing Coffee onto Car's Dash
The local police initiated an investigation into a domestic disturbance on August 25, 2023, that unfolded in the driveway of a residence on Park Avenue West in Chatham.
Following a thorough inquiry, law enforcement officials determined that a verbal altercation had escalated, culminating in a male individual hurling a cup of coffee onto the vehicle's radio and dashboard. Subsequently, he exited the car and commenced kicking it, damaging the passenger-side door. At the time of the incident, the man's whereabouts were unknown, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant.
Fast forward to September 4, 2023, at precisely 2:27 p.m., the 31-year-old Chatham-Kent resident voluntarily presented himself at the local police headquarters, where he surrendered to authorities. The man now faces charges of two counts of mischief.
Following his surrender, the man was released with specific conditions and a scheduled court appearance on October 16, 2023.
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
On Monday, September 4, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., emergency responders swiftly reacted to a harrowing motor vehicle collision on Teetzel Line in Highgate. This tragic incident involved a single vehicle.
Initial findings from the ongoing investigation indicate that a pickup truck, carrying a 27-year-old Highgate resident and a 25-year-old individual from Ridgetown, was travelling eastward along Teetzel Line, located between Kenesserie Road and Tower Road. Tragically, the vehicle lost control and collided with a substantial tree. A vigilant resident, alerted to the accident, promptly dialled 9-1-1 to summon help.
Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel discovered two lifeless occupants within the vehicle. While their identities have been tentatively established, confirmation through DNA analysis is pending.
86-Year-Old Man Located
In a display of interdepartmental cooperation, the Chatham-Kent Police received a crucial call from the Durham Regional Police Service concerning a missing 86-year-old man under their jurisdiction. The ensuing teamwork and coordination led to a successful outcome.
Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, the 86-year-old man was located by Chatham-Kent Police officers in the vicinity of Pain Court. The man was swiftly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.
Man Arrested For Sexual Assault
On August 25, 2023, law enforcement initiated an investigation into a potential harassment case that raised grave concerns.
Upon conducting a thorough inquiry, the police uncovered a complex backstory: the involved parties had a history of marriage but had since separated. During the investigation, officers received a disturbing revelation from the victim. She disclosed that while the two were married, she had endured sexual assault twice.
Taking swift action, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the police apprehended the accused, a 33-year-old Chatham resident, on charges of two counts of sexual assault. Subsequently, the accused was released, pending a scheduled court appearance set for October 16, 2023.
Suspected Thief Apprehended
On July 21, 2023, the local police were contacted by a business establishment, reporting a theft that transpired on July 16, 2023.
Utilizing valuable video surveillance footage, the police could discern the sequence of events: a male individual entered the premises, covertly selected an item, concealed it on his person, and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. Subsequently, an extensive investigation led to the identification of the male suspect, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant.
Fast forward to Wednesday, August 30, 2023, when the police responded to a concerned citizen's call regarding a suspicious male presence near her property. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers promptly identified the individual as a 38-year-old Chatham-Kent resident. Subsequently, they arrested him for one count of Theft Under $5,000.00.
Following the arrest, the accused was transported to the police headquarters for processing. He was later released under specific conditions, with a scheduled court appearance set for October 16, 2023.