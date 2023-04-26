COBALT - Cobalt town council will be discussing how to fill the mayor's seat after the resignation of Mita Gibson from the position.
Gibson resigned by letter April 6 and the resignation was accepted by council at its April 18 meeting.
Gibson was not in attendance.
At the April 18 meeting, "a motion was made by council to defer any decision to the committee-of-the-whole meeting on May 2," said town manager Steve Dalley in a telephone interview.
Gibson attained office in the municipal election held in late October 2022.
At that time she received 135 votes.
Incumbent councillor Angela Adshead had received 101 votes in her bid to take the seat.
Rod Prior received 99 votes and former councillor Mike Harrison 34 in their bids for mayor.
Incumbent mayor George Othmer did not make a bid to return to office.
Past mayor Doug Wilcox ran as a councillor and secured 193 votes, which topped the list of candidates for a councillor's position.
Gibson appointed Wilcox as deputy mayor.
Incumbent councillor Gary Hughes received 192 votes, while Jim Starchuk joined council with 190 votes. Newcomers Harry Cooper received 161 votes and Angela Hunter 159. Incumbent councillor Pat Anderson returned to council with 150 votes.
LIBRARY BOARD
Gibson had faced controversy over the handling of the library board for the Paul Penna Public Library. Without council's nod of approval, Gibson wrote a letter and delivered it to the library's acting chief executive officer and advised her to send it out by email to all the library board members. The letter advised them that the board was dissolved and asked them to turn in their keys.
The action resulted in complaints to an integrity commissioner from E4m consultants who responded with the conclusion that the action had been the result of municipal inexperience and no punitive action was recommended.
However, at the April 4 meeting, council voted to redirect the mayor's monthly stipend for two months to pay a portion of the accrued legal fees.
The town received Gibson's resignation letter, which included no further comment, on April 6.
An email request from The Speaker for comment was made to Gibson but a response was not received.