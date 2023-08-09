COBALT - Cobalt council is mulling over the idea of publicizing the cost of repairs to sewer lines after backups, and even the causes.
The topic was discussed at Cobalt council's committee-of-the-whole meeting August 1 after yet another blockage of one of the town's sewer lines.
Councillor Angela Hunter commented that for the town, "a sewer backup is a multi-year problem." She suggested town residents should be made aware of the cost that one plug creates for the town.
Her hope is that knowledge will encourage people to try to avoid flushing items that are causing the problem.
Because information mailed out in tax bills doesn't get to tenants of properties, she suggested posters should be put up so that they will be seen by everyone.
Mayor Angela Adshead expressed support for the idea, and added that the information could also be posted on Facebook.
Councillor Pat Anderson went one further and suggested the town could even post a picture of the item that was found in the sewer line. Hunter added the caption could read, "Don't flush this."
The last sewage block in the town was caused by a bunch of rags that had become lodged in one location, it was noted.
Hunter added that even baby wipes, even if the packaging says they’re flushable, can lodge in a sewer line.