It should come as no surprise to anyone that it is dry out there. There has been no substantial rain in the region, and in most cases, there has been no recordable rainfall since the snow melted. Environment and Climate Change Canada’s meteorologist Terri Lang says the Prairies are shifting out of a La Niña pattern, where colder Pacific Ocean temperatures prolong cold, winter air and bring late-season snow events, into an El Niño pattern which usually means milder and drier winters. (https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/summer-weather-lookahead-prairies-1.6838672) While many in the province will celebrate milder winters, the drier part is concerning. Since the extreme heat season of 2021 which dried up many already shrinking ponds and sloughs, surface water levels have not recovered, and drier winters will not help. Many livestock producers are carefully monitoring water sources and will be hoping for rain to sustain pastures and forage crops. Computer models used by ECCC have predicted a 70 to 90 percent chance that portions of northern Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will record above-normal temperatures through May, June, and July. This is not good news for farmers or firefighters. The fire forecast predicts worsening conditions for the month of June in Manitoba while conditions stay as an extreme risk for much of Saskatchewan and Alberta. (weather.gc.ca)
This year, unusually hot temperatures have contributed to the increase in wildfires. As temperatures rise, potential fuel sources like leaves, grass, twigs, and downed logs get drier as the moisture evaporates. Dry fuel burns longer and hotter. As of the morning of Sunday, May 21st, there were 27 active fires to contend with, 25 in the province (the other two reflect equipment deployed to Alberta and British Columbia) with seven contained and seven uncontained, one where crews are protecting property and twelve that are undergoing continued assessment according to a release from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency. Closer to home Wakaw-Hoodoo Fire & Rescue has responded to four grass fires since the snow disappeared and one of those, they attended for three days in a row. The latest fire on Monday, May 15th, was on the east side of the river near the Gabriel Bridge. It was determined that the fire started in the ditch and with winds out of the southwest, it then spread into a nearby yard. Neighbours and firefighters rallied together to stop the fire from continuing to spread north along the riverbank. The family home in the yard was saved.
In an article published by CBC News on May 15th, (After early heat, experts say Prairies to face climate challenges in season ahead), Lori Daniels, a professor in the Forest and Conservation Sciences Department at the University of British Columbia, is quoted as saying that while it is common for wildfires to occur between snow melt and the trees coming into full leaf, this year’s quick and severe start to the fire season, with massive areas already burned, reminds her of 2016, the year that brought a disastrous and devastating fire to Fort MacMurray. That fire started amid “similar conditions,” she said. “We know the warmer, drier weather is coming.”
“We're moving into a multi-year pattern here where we're at risk for prolonged drought and additional fire,” she said. “The fact that at the beginning of this fire season, we already have large, fast-moving fires having such consequence in Alberta is really a warning sign.”
According to fire ecologist Bob Gray from Chilliwack, BC, as the global temperature has increased, so have wildfires. Hotter temperatures mean longer fire seasons, drier fuel, hotter fires, and more smoke which therefore means more greenhouse gasses. More greenhouse gases contribute to even hotter temperatures, and the cycle continues. Experts also agree that wildfires are predicted to only get worse, not better, in the coming years. Ellen Whitman, forest fire scientist with Natural Resources Canada, says that in years to come there is likely to be an increase in the frequency of fires and in the total area burned.
It is hard to comprehend the total area impacted by the wildfires in Saskatchewan this year already and the number of hectares burned is, to many, just that, a number. Based on the data released on Friday, May 19th by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the total number of hectares actively burning was 287,334.3. By converting that number to square miles, it equates to 1,109.4 square miles which is roughly half the size of the greater Toronto area. Put another way, the area covered by active fires in Saskatchewan is more than the combined land area of the cities of Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Regina. Already this year Saskatchewan has recorded 180 wildfires, almost double the five-year average of 94.
On average every year in Canada, wildfires burn an area of about four times the size of Prince Edward Island and is double what it was fifty years ago. Nearly 20 years ago, Mike Flannigan, professor emeritus at the University of Alberta and the BC Innovation Research Chair in Predictive Services, Emergency Management and Fire Science at Thompson Rivers University, conducted research that suggested that Canada would see a doubling of area burned by 2100. However, on May 17th, he shared with a staff reporter for the Toronto Star, “What we’ve [had] in British Columbia since 2017, I wasn’t expecting to see until at the earliest the 2030s, probably not [until] the 2040’s.”
As fires grow more intense and more frequent, the impact on the trees is obviously more devastating, but the composition and quality of the soil also change. In the past, most fires were surface fires that burned the undergrowth and litter on the forest floors, but thick bark mature trees were able to survive. Fires now are more often crown fires according to Lori Daniels. Crown fires spread from the surface to the treetops and “burn all the living tissues and the bugs and the needles that they need to photosynthesize and survive….” Crown fires kill more trees, consume more of the organic material on and in the ground, and change the nutrients within the soil, which results in a change in the ecological system.
One challenge for firefighters is the buildup of “fuels” in certain areas. Downed trees and dead grasses in grasslands and forests are the perfect fuel for wildfires. As the temperature warms, thunderstorms are more frequent and result in more lightning strikes, and the atmosphere gets more efficient at pulling moisture out of trees and grasses leading to the creation of more fuel…the perfect recipe for the type of high-intensity wildfires that spread quickly and are difficult to extinguish…ones that we are becoming all too familiar with.
Wildfires affect us all either directly through evacuations and property loss, or indirectly through air quality, disruption of services, or destruction of infrastructure. The overwhelming majority of wildfires are the result of human activity. Although Smokey the Bear has been retired as a mascot for forest fire awareness in some parts of Canada after nearly 80 years, his very first message from August of 1944 is still true, “Care will prevent 9 out of 10 fires”.
Here are some safety tips to remember to be fire smart:
*Be aware of weather, drought, and fire risk conditions and avoid any activities that involve fire or sparks when it is hot, dry, and windy.
*If camping build campfires far away from flammables, use a fire pit if available, and have water ready to extinguish the fire completely before leaving it. This goes for backyard fires as well. Douse the fire with at least one bucket of water, stir the embers, douse with another bucket of water, and stir the embers again to ensure that no burning embers remain. Embers should be cold enough to touch.
*Keep vehicles off dry grass. Exhaust systems can reach temperatures of 500 degrees Celsius depending on many factors, so it is safest to avoid driving or parking over dry grass.
*Regularly maintain equipment and vehicles as they can shoot sparks from the exhaust systems.
*When pulling trailers, check tires, bearings, and axles. Ungreased bearings and axles easily overheat and can catch fire.
*Obey fire ban orders. Even if you think it is just “a little pile of garbage” or “a little campfire” bans are issued when the risks of fire development are extremely high.
*If conditions are safe to conduct a small burn of debris on your private land, make sure to do a “mop up” with water once the burn is finished. Wildfires often start from debris piles that were not properly extinguished days or even weeks after they were first burned, as the one wildfire the St. Louis Fire Department was called to on May 4th proved to be.
Fires can happen at any time, the best way to be ready is to prepare as if you expect it to happen.