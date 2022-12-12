A Strathmore High School (SHS) teacher is preparing to take her students to the national stage, literally, for them to perform renditions of New Blood.
Deanne Bertsch, an instructor at SHS who is directing the production, said students are excited to be taking the show out of province early next year.
“We are going with EF Tours, and we are going to Winnipeg, Feb. 18 to 22. We are going to visit the Canadian Museum of Human Rights … and we are going to perform at the museum,” she said. “I thought it would be a really special thing to go to Winnipeg, which is the birthplace of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and we are going to do workshops at the museum with the staff.”
The museum itself showcases an exhibit about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and about the stories told by Indigenous people across Canada about their experiences in residential schools.
Bertsch added the idea was brought to her by Town of Strathmore Coun. Denise Peterson, several years ago.
Per student, the trip is estimated to cost around $2,000 for the five days they will be out of province. This would account for airfare, accommodations, and other needs of the students.
“EF tours is (handling) some of the cost for us … then the kids are each paying $500, and the other $1,000 we are fundraising,” explained Bertsch. “We have raised some money already through our New Blood shows … and then we are hoping that maybe some businesses might donate, or individuals might donate as well to sponsor students so they will be able to go on this trip.”
The show was written to capture the history of residential schools and reconciliation on stage, following the life of Chief Vincent Yellow Old Woman.
Formerly a Chief of Siksika Nation, Vincent Yellow Old Woman was a survivor of residential schooling. New Blood recreates his ordeals throughout his schooling, with addictions, then the healing process and becoming Chief of Siksika.
Bertsch said there are roughly 48 students who make up this year’s cast of New Blood, though only 30 will be attending the trip to Winnipeg due to funding restrictions.
This will not be the first time SHS students have taken New Blood out of province, as Bertsch and her students travelled to Victoria roughly five years ago.
“It was a different cast of students, but we are also going to Saskatchewan March 9 to 11 to perform at the Persephone Theatre, which is the main stage in Saskatoon,” she added. “We are also excited about that too, but they have applied for a big grant there, so they are covering everything for us so it doesn’t cost anything for us.”
Anyone who is interested in donating to support the SHS students can make out a cheque addressed to “New Blood,” donate cash in person or online. Bertsch said a cheque is likely the easiest avenue.