Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
HILLIARD TOWNSHIP - Hilliard Township is moving up by moving down in the year ahead.
Plans are in place to add a ground-level addition next to the recreation hall at the municipal complex on Highway 569.
The project will create a fully accessible municipal office area for the township.
For the last several years the office has been located on the upper floor of the municipal complex.
Government funding has been received for the project, said Hilliard Township Reeve Laurie Bolesworth in a telephone interview.
The project's timing will depend on contractor availability, but Hilliard is hopeful to have the project start up in the late spring.
"It's going to be really nice for the employees and really nice for the taxpayers too, just to have that accessibility," Bolesworth commented.
The township now has a new snowplow truck, and Bolesworth said the new vehicle will be put to good use this winter.
A new township skating rink has nearly been completed.
"We're waiting for a new curb to be installed around the cement in order to get water in, and we are hopeful that will be done soon and we can have an outdoor rink," said Bolesworth.
A Free Little Library has been added to the township's features, allowing residents to drop by, take a book and also leave a book if they choose to do so. The Free Little Library is located next to the township's community garden, she said.
Hilliard and Brethour Township, which are neighbouring communities, continue to share administrative services.
"I think townships working together is really important in these times," said Bolesworth.
Hilliard has a new councillor for the four-year term now beginning, she noted. Dan Lane is joining incumbent councillors Bruce Murphy and Karen Peckover for this term.
There is one councillor position still open, and that will be addressed at the January 18 meeting of council, she said.
Bolesworth is now entering her second term as reeve of the municipality. "I'm really enjoying it, and I'm looking forward to working with our staff and councillors in the next term," she concluded.