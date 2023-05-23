Some local businesses have come forward to support farmers in the Peace region by rebuilding their fences after they were destroyed by recent wildfires.
Owner of Stoddart Creek Water Services, Thomas Stahl, along with the support of some other local businesses, is raising funds for farmers and ranchers affected by the recent wildfires in the Peace.
“We are raising donations to purchase materials for farmers so they can replace some of their burnt fences,” said Stahl.
Stahl said the businesses involved plan to meet on Wednesday, 24th May 2023, to discuss their plans and funding for the farmers.
Kathleen Connolly, CEO of Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, said some farmers and ranchers requested support from some of the Chamber's local business partners to recover their losses.
Connolly feels the response from local businesses is very encouraging because it shows the power of the community in times of crisis.
“Through these meaningful initiatives, it helps build trust and a sense of collective unity,” Connolly.
Connolly also urges community members to support local farmers during this period, adding that the government is typically slow to respond when it comes to funding.
On Monday night, the Peace River Regional District rescinded the evacuation orders for the Stoddart Creek and Donnie Creek fires, but alerts remain in place.