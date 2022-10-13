A regular meeting of the Council of the Town of Wakaw was held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Council Chambers located at 121 Main Street, Wakaw, SK with the following members of council in attendance Deputy Mayor Michael Markowski along with Councillors Iris Fleming, Rob Michayluk, Terry Ostafichuk, Chad Parenteau and Michael Romanchuk and CAO Melissa Dieno. Deputy Mayor Markowski called the meeting to order at 7:01 pm. Cllr. Ostafichuk moved that the agenda be approved as presented. Crd. Following the reading of the minutes of the last meeting of Council, Cllr. Romanchuk moved that the July 13, 2022, minutes be approved as presented. Crd.
*Tammy Lutz and Tammy Gibb from Greenland Waste appeared before Council with a presentation from 7:06 pm – 7:43 pm.
*Lori Autet and Jordain Longmore reported to Council on the results of the 2021/2022 arena concession operation from 7:45 – 7:58 pm.
*From 8:00 – 8:25 pm Senior Utility Worker Tommy Oleksyn presented the Public Works report.
CAO Dieno presented to Council the Statement of Financial Activities and Cllr. Michayluk moved that the July 2022 Statement of Financial Activities be accepted as presented. Crd. Next CAO Dieno presented to Council the correspondence which had bee received since the last meeting namely: from Caterall & Wright regarding information on a Main Street Project, a ratepayer sharing thoughts on tax increase, SUMA’s newsletter, B & B Enforcement Service’s July 2022 Tracker Report, quotes for concrete repairs to sidewalks, notice of work on highways, and the July 2022 RCMP report. Cllr. Ostafichuk moved that the list of correspondence having been circulated, now be filed. Crd. Next CAO Dieno presented the July 2022 Accounts Payable report and Cllr. Fleming moved that the accounts totaling $262,515.40 be approved for payment. Crd.
Up next on the agenda were the Council Committee reports. Cllr. Romanchuk moved that the Council Committee Reports, the Recreation and Community Development Reports and the CAO Report be accepted as presented. Crd.
Moving on to new business, Cllr. Ostafichuk moved that Council approve Building and Development Permit #05/22. Crd.
Cllr. Michayluk moved that Bylaw No. 06/21, a Bylaw known as the Official Community Plan be read a second time. Crd. Cllr. Ostafichuk moved that Council agrees to have Bylaw No. 06/21 be presented for the third time, signed, sealed and brought into effect once given Ministerial approval. Crd. Unanimously.
Cllr. Fleming moved that Bylaw No. 07/21 known as the Zoning Bylaw be read for a second time. Crd. Cllr. Parenteau moved the Bylaw No. 07/21, be read a third time, signed, sealed and brought into effect once given Ministerial approval. Crd. Unanimously.
Regarding the RMAA/UMAAS Workshop October 19, 2022, Cllr. Michayluk moved that CAO Dieno attend the RMAA/UMAAS workshop in Prince Albert on October 19, 2022, and that the Town will pay for the registration, meals and mileage. Crd.
Cllr. Parenteau moved that CAO Dieno organize a stakeholder meeting with Municipal Councils from the Town of Wakaw, RM of Fish Creek, Village of Alvena, and the RCMP to meet with Minister Tell, the MLA, and the MP for this area in order to discuss the amount of crime that occurs and the shortage of RCMP resources. Crd.
Cllr. Romanchuk moved that the water quality records be accepted as presented. Crd.
Cllr. Michayluk moved that Council accept Ryan Sawitsky’s offer to purchase the following residential lots for $500.00 each: 100 4th St. S; 404 Main St; 415 Main St; and 411 1st St. N. And that he is responsible for the title transfer costs and abides by all of the Zoning, Building & Development Bylaws of the Municipality. Crd.
Cllr. Romanchuk moved that this meeting be adjourned at 10:20 pm to meet again on Thursday September 15, 2022. Crd.