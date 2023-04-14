A report of a man with a gun led Norfolk County police to make an arrest in Simcoe on Tuesday evening.
According to Norfolk County OPP, a 911 call came in just after 7:30 p.m. about a man with a firearm at an address on Queesnway East.
Officers converged on the address and arrested a 32-year-old Norfolk man, while seizing an air pistol.
The accused is charged with pointing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was held in police custody pending a court date.