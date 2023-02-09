Doug Taylor has a memorable Valentine's Day awaiting him. He was the grand prize winner of the Florenceville Rotary Club Valentine's draw, which featured dinner for four at the On the Boardwalk restaurant and a dozen roses from J. T. Flowers.
Following the Feb. 6 drawing, Florenceville Rotary treasurer Linda Bell handed Taylor a gift certificate from On The Boardwalk, while J.T. Flowers owner Judy Tompkins presented him with a dozen roses.
In addition to Taylor's grand prize, the Rotary Club drew the names of three $100 cash prize winners — two on Jan.23 and another on Feb. 6.
This year marked the Florenceville Rotary's first Valentine's Day draw since 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the traditional fundraiser into a two-year hiatus. Rotarians returned to local businesses throughout the community this year to sell tickets.
"Florenceville Rotarians thank all those who supported the club by buying tickets, On the Boardwalk for donating the four meals, J T Flowers for donating the roses, and donations from Keller Williams (Nancy Antworth), Wiebe's Home Hardware and Lenehan McCain," said Rotarian Lorena Green as she announced the grand prize winner.
Funds from the Valentine's draw support local causes, including the Northern Carleton Recreation Centre and the Florenceville Medical Clinic.