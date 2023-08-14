STRATHROY-CARADOC - Strathroy-Caradoc council has given the approval for an extensive sports field lighting upgrade. The locations included in the lighting upgrade are the tennis/pickleball courts at the Fairgrounds Recreation Complex, Strathroy; Fletcher Field, Lions Park Drive, Mount Brydges; and Royals Field, Alexandra Park, Strathroy. These locations are critical for providing residents of all ages with accessible community activities and services, promoting active lifestyles and providing community well-being.
The report, presented at the last council meeting on July 17, recommended Musco Sports Lighting to supply and install lighting and fixtures for this project. The cost of this upgrade is budgeted at $688,000 plus HST.
This upgrade is necessitated by some issues with the existing lighting setup, especially on the tennis and pickleball courts at the Fairgrounds Recreation Complex, where the wooden posts supporting the current light bulbs have been in place for over twenty years. Their condition was questionable, and there were also complaints about light washing into neighbouring properties.
The proposal includes the implementation of LED lighting solutions, which are directional and minimizes light washout, resolving complaints from neighbours and improving the overall experience for players using the courts.
These upgrades to various sports fields in Strathroy-Caradoc will enhance the usability and enjoyment of the facility, as well as reinforce the municipality’s commitment to responsible stewardship of public funds.