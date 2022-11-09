According to the Limerick Township website, the municipality was looking for community feedback on their Short-Term Accommodation Bylaw. Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, comments on this bylaw and the feedback they’ve gotten so far. The new council will be discussing it at their first meeting since being sworn in on Nov. 21.
Tisdale says that Limerick council started the discussions on the Short-term Accommodation Bylaw at the beginning of the new council in early 2019, but it was deferred at that time. In early May, 2022 at the planning meeting, staff was tasked with researching and compiling data from other municipalities that have put this type of bylaw into place. The bylaw has gone through multiple readings since then.
“Limerick’s bylaw officer [Cindy Fuerth] attended a conference at which the main topic was short-term accommodations. At this conference, in-depth discussions were had on the things that worked and did not work when implementing this. Short-term accommodations have become very prevalent in Limerick Township and the goal is to ensure that rentals are up to code regarding buildings, septic and fire safety. There is also concern from the township lens about increased usage at the waste site, as short-term accommodations have historically produced more waste than a typical household in Limerick. Post closure costs at the landfill are a significant cost to all the taxpayers in the municipality, not just those who rent out their properties, and the life of the site is determined by the usage of the site,” she says.
Tisdale told The Bancroft Times on Nov. 2 that they’d gotten quite a bit of feedback so far on the Short-Term Accommodation Bylaw.
“The responses have been passed on to the council members and will be discussed at the November meeting.”