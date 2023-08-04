BROCKTON – Work is well underway on changes to the parking lot at St. Teresa School in Walkerton.
When the Brockton Child Care Centre was constructed at St. Teresa School, the parking area met the needs of both school and daycare. It hasn’t met the needs of either for quite some time.
Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody was highly complimentary about the way the Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board (BGCDSB) responded to the municipality’s concerns about the parking lot.
“They were very good to work with,” said Peabody.
He went on to speak about the “good partnership” between the municipality and the board regarding the space at St. Teresa School.
At the March 28 meeting of Brockton council, a report prepared by Sharon Bross, child care centre supervisor, and CAO Sonya Watson, on the parking situation was presented.
Prior to the meeting, Peabody had commented that the parking lot was “definitely not a safe spot” and added that he was glad to see plans to deal with the parking lot.
“It’s absolutely necessary to fix the parking situation,” he said.
Since the centre was built in 2014, enrolment has increased; the same is true at the school. The result has been more vehicles in the parking lot, and more children walking or riding bikes in the area.
Brockton had asked the school board to consider a solution to parking concerns. Temporary dividers were installed to divide the two parking areas pending a more permanent solution. Municipal and BGCDSB officials met on numerous occasions to discuss issues including the best and safest solution, accessibility, fire safety, snow removal and pedestrian and traffic flow management.
Plans were revised a number of times and the final draft for the project was presented to council at the meeting.
Plans showed a separate entrance for child care families with 26 parking spaces of a standard 2.7-metre width for the parent drop-off area and staff parking. However, wider parking spaces were a stated priority following a survey conducted by the child care committee. This would mean fewer spaces than the 26 shown in the plans. The wider spaces (3.1 metres) will provide more room for children to exit and enter vehicles safely. A new concrete sidewalk will provide increased safety for children walking.
The project should be completed prior to the start of the school year.