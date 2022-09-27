Amy Elgersma has resigned from her position as chief administrative officer for the City of Iqaluit.
In a Sept. 13 letter to Mayor Kenny Bell and city councillors, Elgersma said her last day would be Nov. 11 but that she would answer questions and attend occasional meetings to help the transition.
“It has been a privilege, honour, and pleasure to serve the City of Iqaluit as your CAO for the past four years and as a city employee for 23 years,” she wrote in the letter, which is included in the package of reports for Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“We have accomplished many things together and I value what I have learned and the experience that I have gained working with the City of Iqaluit,” she wrote in the letter.
Her letter does not offer a reason for her resignation.
Before she was CAO, Elgersma was the city’s recreation director from October 2010 to January 2018, then served as acting CAO from February 2018 until March 2019 when she was appointed full-time, according to her Linkedin profile.
At Tuesday’s meeting, councillors will vote on designating an acting CAO and discuss how the city will select its next full-time chief administrative officer.
Elgersma could not be immediately reached for comment.