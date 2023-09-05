Both of Wallaceburg's municipal councillors are looking to spark change when it comes to fighting crime in their community.
At a recent council meeting, Coun. Aaron Hall gave notice he will be bringing forward a motion at the Sept. 11 meeting asking the Chatham-Kent Police Service to begin the process to expand its CCTV monitoring program to Wallaceburg.
Hall is asking police to complete an analysis of the pilot project that kicked off in Chatham in July of this year and report to council in February 2024 about the first six months of the Chatham initiative.
Coun. Carmen McGregor also indicated she is bringing forward a motion about fighting crime. McGregor is asking CKPS to report on its findings of an already completed Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design audit analysis of Wallaceburg.
The audit shows how environmental design choices can impact actual instances of crime, as well as reduce the fear of crime.
McGregor's motion is asking staff to examine the CKPS data and make recommendations of what can be done, including as it pertains to property owned by the municipality in the downtown core.
If approved, municipal staff will be asked to report to council and the Wallaceburg Business Improvement Association board of directors within six months.
Fibre-optic infrastructure is expected to be installed in Wallaceburg this year that would allow a CCTV project to move forward.