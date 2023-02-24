The Humboldt Museum and Gallery is offering a new program, Coffee, Crafts, & Culture, which will feature free coffee and treats at both the Museum and Gallery, as well as an array of activities in each space that change monthly.
For the month of March, the Museum will feature a pixel art craft, old fashioned toys, and a new scavenger hunt to explore the exhibits, said the news release.
Coffee, Crafts, and Culture extended opening hours with free activities starts on Saturday, March 4. The Humboldt & District Museum & Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays with a variety of free and fun activities for both families and individuals.
The release also mentions at the Gallery, anyone can enjoy art supplies, including charcoal for sketching, plasticine for sculpting, and unique colouring pages. Coffee will be hot and all the exhibits are open to enjoy. The Museum and Gallery have been very active in hosted many winter activities for families and children and encourage all Humboldt and surrounding area residents to come take in what the Humboldt Museum has to offer.