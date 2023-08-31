Thunder Bay, Ont. — New to the Thunder Bay food truck scene this summer is the arrival of Skip the Cone. Owned and operated by business partners Sam Tamblyn and Chris Gnomes, the pair thought a little work on evenings and weekends could be a great way to earn a little extra money. Tamblyn says customers have been keen on the “little twist on ice cream” that they’ve been doing. “It’s a lot to learn,” Tamblyn said. “There’s a lot of licensing and things to go through. But the reason we went with it is the low-cost startup and the ability to be versatile and mobile and be able to pick up and go wherever we like.” The pair recently participated in the Terrace Bay Lighthouse Festival. “If we had a storefront we really would miss out on these opportunities,” he said. “We are planning to be in Kenora and Dryden and we wouldn’t be able to do that if our business wasn’t on wheels.” Tamblyn said their twist on cold plate ice cream came from an idea based out of Edmonton. Thinking this was a great opportunity to bring something never seen in Thunder Bay before, they began researching and building it. “We sourced our machines from Thailand, our gelato/ice cream base recipe from Italy, and just pieced things together until we had a work in progress,” he said. Both Tamblyn and Gnomes have full-time jobs and operate Skip the Cones during their off-hours. When the warm season ends, that’s when Tamblyn says they have their break from the work. “We winterize the trailer and put it away. We are pretty much closed for the winter seasons but we can still be available for events,” he said, noting their cold plates are portable. As with most food trucks in Thunder Bay, Skip the Cone was not without challenges, noting shipping as one of their biggest hurdles. “Through COVID there were a lot of shipping restraints and it took two years for our machines to come in. That is a lot of waiting when we probably should have been open all last year,” Tamblyn said, adding by the time they received their equipment, the season was ending and they could only operate for a three-week test trial in 2022. “The other big complication is just the rising prices of everything. I’d love to see low prices for our customers . . . but as the prices of our supplies, products, and shipping go up (along with fees), we have to raise our prices. “It’s not that we were trying to get more money for ourselves, we’re just trying to make ends meet.” Tamblyn says the way they deal with steep event fees is they simply won’t operate at the events. “We would much rather do private events,” he said. “We want to start doing things . . . where if you buy ice cream, $1 goes back to the (organization) instead of events where they want these high fees.” Tamblyn says a $750 fee is not worth it for them. “By the time we pay our employees for the whole day and (add up) the product sales, if we paid $750 in fees, we might just break even on that event,” he explained. “We have these great events and I think some of these prices are scaring off the food trucks.” He said it would be much better to either lower or eliminate fees for food trucks, especially when they are self-sufficient generating their own power and water sources. “When we come to an event, it costs the city nothing. We’re bringing food, entertainment, and maybe in some cases, we’re bringing the community together. It’s the vendors coming out and selling food that play a big part in creating the experience and we’re getting hammered with some of these fees,” Tamblyn said. Ahead, Tamblyn says they will focus on marketing and exposure for their cold plate ice-cream products that they bring from Italy. They would like to be “more prevalent in the community” through civic and private events including weddings and birthday parties.
Skip the Cone takes on Northwest
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Slide closes highway between Summerland and Peachland
- Rally may bypass Penticton
- Chamber urging residents to replace IRONMAN effect
- UPDATE: Highway closed at least 1 more night
- Historic lodge OK, surrounding forest not
- Highway closed at least 'several days' more
- Plan finally set for Skaha Hills intersection
- Missing man's body turns up in Osoyoos Lake
- "Wild and dangerous" predator believed to be killing livestock
- Ex-mayor Vassilaki ordered to pay brother $14K for assault