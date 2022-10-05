ST. MARY’S – When it comes to renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is open for business, says Economic Development Officer Denise Dunn.
“Internet and utility services [comprised] the second highest response from the public when asked, ‘What should the municipality prioritize?’ in the public community visioning workshops and online survey leading up to the creation of the draft municipal planning strategy (MPS) and land-use bylaw (LUB),” Dunn told The Journal in an email last week. “The municipality welcomes expressions of interest in small-scale, utility [and] large-scale solar, wind, and battery storage.”
Dunn’s comments came following the release of St. Mary’s 2022 MPS and LUB to a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18. The draft MPS states:
“In October of 2019, the Province of Nova Scotia passed the Sustainable Development Goals Act, which required the province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. St. Mary’s has little tidal, solar, or hydro potential but it does have potential for wind and solar energy projects. Nova Scotia has 78 wind projects (309 wind turbines) that provide a generation capacity of 616 MW (December, 2019). Many wind farms across Nova Scotia are owned by Independent Power Producers with contracts to sell their electricity back to NS Power.”
St. Mary’s, it says, has “good potential for future development so long as the energy can be stored and transferred to the electrical grid efficiently [from] utility or large-scale wind turbines … Small-scale wind turbines are less than 60 meters in height and generate less than 100 kilowatts [and] are intended to meet the electricity needs of on-site uses, but may export energy to the grid through ‘net-metering’.”
As for solar, the MPS is less optimistic, yet still open to development proposals. “Though
St. Mary's is not ideally suited for large scale solar installations near its coastal areas,” it says, “the large undeveloped inland areas and the high proportion of detached dwellings (each with their own roof) make St. Mary's a welcoming landscape for solar projects large and small.”
Dunn noted that this is not the first time the municipality has encouraged residents to embrace alternatives in its planning. But, she said, the current MPS “furthers its commitment to renewable energy,” while the LUB specifically “proposes permitting small-scale solar collectors … and small-scale wind turbines with conditions … in all zones,” adding that solar collector arrays exceeding one megawatt of capacity and large-scale wind are both proposed for the municipality’s industrial and rural resource zones.
There are no expressions of interest from outside parties in developing St. Mary’s stock of renewables, but Dunn said the municipality is open to “partnering with third parties or looking into the feasibility of a utility partnering with Nova Scotia Power.”