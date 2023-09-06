MARIE JOSEPH — The Canadian Coast Guard is demanding that the owner of the Craig Trans, which hugs the shore of this tiny coastal fishing village, ensures that the derelict tugboat is no threat to its surroundings.
In an email to The Journal last week, Debbie Buott-Matheson – manager of strategic communications for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region — stated that, “The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is aware of the Tug Craig Trans, and earlier this year issued a notice of intent under CSA 2001, section 180, requesting the vessel owner provide a plan that addresses the threat of pollution to the marine environment.”
She added: “Subsequently, CCG has placed a containment boom around the vessel.”
The move follows the successful demolition and removal in March of the M/V Caruso, a former Coast Guard buoy tender, which had been relocated from Halifax to Marie Joseph’s public wharf in 2011. The Craig Trans arrived and was moored alongside the Caruso in 2017.
Due to privacy laws, the CCG is not permitted to release the names of vessel registrants, but both the Craig Trans and Caruso have been reported owned by a local individual who ostensibly intended to salvage them for metal.
According to Buott-Matheson, “The Caruso was deconstructed and removed from the site without incident by RJ MacIsaac Construction [of Antigonish] who was contracted to complete the work in November 2022. The Canadian Coast Guard remained on site throughout the operations.”
In 2021, the CCG told The Journal that the Craig Trans “is not yet considered a pollution threat.” Last week, Buott-Matheson said officials are “monitoring and maintaining the [containment] boom” and will “continue to continue to take appropriate measures ensuring the protection of the marine environment.”