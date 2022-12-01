Carlow Mayo Public Library is holding a Kids’ Christmas Afternoon event coming up on Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hermon Public School gymnasium. Featuring Samantha L. Douglas reading from her new book Joey’s Christmas, a visit from Santa, various activities and peanut-free snacks, it promises to be fun for the whole family. To register their kids, families are asked to contact CEO and head librarian Carrie McKenzie at 613-332-2544 or at carlowmayopl@gmail.com. McKenzie and Douglas comment on the event. The Carlow Mayo Kids’ Christmas Afternoon was announced on the CMPL’s Facebook page on Nov. 18 by McKenzie. She told Bancroft This Week that preparations are well underway and that volunteers are on standby for how many cookies to bake.
“Santa is making a list for the elves to get surprises ready for the children attending. Parents and guardians can contact me at the library [613-332-2544 or carlowmayopl@gmail.com] or personally message me on Facebook to let me know their children’s names and ages so I can forward them on to Santa. [Humen Public School] vice principal Taras Humen and myself are sorting decorations and discussing layout of the gymnasium. This is going to be such a fun afternoon!” she says.
McKenzie says it was her personal choice to make the event for the kids of Carlow Mayo, and that Hermon Hornet students, who don’t live in the township but attend Hermon PS will also be included. She says they were generously given a donation from the Carlow United Church Women to put towards programming for Carlow Mayo children and Hermon Hornet students, and that the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has allowed them to host the event in the school’s gymnasium. With all the contributors to the afternoon from their local community, McKenzie says it only made sense to make sure it was those families benefitting from the day itself.
“There are many community members involved in the event. As always, the Carlow Mayo Public Library is super grateful for those who have contributed in any way, shape or form. We have secret bakers, volunteers for crafts and vice principal Taras Humen and CMPL board members. We have parents volunteering with setup and take down and donations from other community groups help make this event bigger and better than we could have imagined. And of course, we have the wonderful author Samantha L. Douglas, who is volunteering her time to read from her new book Joey’s Christmas,” she says.
McKenzie says that Douglas is such a kind person and she generously volunteered to read her new book to the kids. She says that copies of the book will be available for purchase that day.
“We enjoyed her reading of Joey’s Sleepover during her last visit to the Carlow Mayo Public Library. We can’t wait to find out what Christmas adventure Joey will star in this time!” she says.Douglas tells Bancroft This Week that she is really looking forward to the reading.
“I hope the weather remains alright and I can’t wait to see familiar faces as well as new faces at the reading,” she says.
McKenzie says that the food and refreshments will be carefully prepared ahead of time, and she bets that Santa is looking forward to their special volunteer’s shortbread cookies.
“Although Santa is always busy this time of year, he knows what our community needs for children and families is a fun-filled afternoon to spread holiday cheer. Santa will be arriving at 1 p.m. to greet families and something tells me he has a special surprise for each child registered,” she says. “Dec. 10 is coming fast, so register your kids and bring your holiday cheer!”