Chatham-Kent is getting in on the conversation regarding the redrawing of the municipality's federal electoral boundaries. At its Sept. 12 meeting, council approved a motion from Wallaceburg Coun. Aaron Hall that Chatham-Kent be represented by staff at a virtual meeting on the matter scheduled for Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Council also directed staff to put up a municipal Let's Talk CK online page to gather public input.
Both Hall and fellow Wallaceburg Coun. Carmen McGregor told council the matter deserves further investigation as the impacts may be far reaching.
Under the proposal, parts of Chatham-Kent would be included in three ridings rather than two, with major changes in the wings that would include Wallaceburg and Dresden and Walpole Island joining with Sarnia Lambton. Another would see East Kent communities as part of large riding stretching north and south of London. A third change would see Kingsville join with Chatham-Kent–Leamington.
However, one Chatham-Kent councillor thinks the electoral reform panel got it right. East Kent Coun. Steve Pinnonneault said redrawing the boundaries would allow elected officials to better represent constituents as the new ridings would be easier to represent. Administration has also been instructed to prepare a report on the matter for council.