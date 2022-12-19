Chatham-Kent is facing a significant hike in its insurance rates.
During the latest council meeting, staff presented a recommendation asking council to authorize the purchase of municipal insurance for just more than $2.6 million for 2023, a 33 percent increase from last year’s premium. Last year, premiums went up 39 percent. The recommendation was approved.
Since 2018 Chatham-Kent’s insurance premiums have increased by 115 percent.
“It’s not going away, and the costs are just getting enormous,” said Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, Michael Duben.
Chatham-Kent’s Chief Administrative Officer added the problem with increased insurance premiums is not exclusive to Chatham-Kent. He said many municipalities are in the same boat and highlighted it’s not only a cost factor but an accessibility issue. He suggested the issue should be addressed by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).
According to Dave Taylor, Chatham-Kent’s director of legal services, there are few providers in the municipal insurance world, with only a couple willing to provide the municipality with a quote.
In an effort to try and save costs, the municipality will have the policy for the full year but have the ability to do a three-month prorated policy amount. This will allow Chatham-Kent to change providers after three months if they find an alternative provider to help save the municipality money.
Local councillor Steve Pinsonneault said the rate increases had got out of hand.
“We are insurance broke now. It’s a reality, and I don’t really know how you get it down,” Pinsonneault said.
The report presented to council also stated that staff reviewed other municipalities and their insurance premiums. Estimated renewal rates for 12 other jurisdictions ranged from 13 to 33 percent, with three municipalities, including Chatham-Kent, facing increases within the 30 percent range.
The report states the reason given for the huge insurance hikes is that Chatham-Kent has experienced significant property losses in the past. This is due to vehicle collisions on municipal roads and trips and falls on municipal property.
According to the report, administration and insurance broker, Dave Rikley, do not necessarily agree with the method in which Intact has approached the calculations.
“However, we do not have control or appeal mechanisms for the determinations made by Intact and their actuaries in explaining the rationale for these increases. We have expressed our disagreement with these changes and sought reductions, but have ultimately been provided with the 33.1 percent increase as the premium cost for 2023,” states the report.