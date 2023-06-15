A Kahnawake-based entrepreneur is joining four other Indigenous businesses from across Canada this week as she takes part in a three-day conference designed to boost Indigenous business nationwide.
The aim of the SOAR Indigenous Business Accelerator program is to help five Indigenous businesses in Canada to increase their revenue by at least five times over the next calendar year.
“It’s very exciting,” Michaelee Lazore, owner of Sequoia, said. “What’s most exciting is the calibre of the other four businesses that are involved. I’ve admired them for a long time and now I’ll get to connect with other Indigenous businesses that I have looked up to for a long time.”
Lazore flew to Toronto earlier this week to take part in three days of meetings with retailers, networking outings and other business-related events.
“It’s a lot of excellent visibility,” Lazore said. “That, and being connected with giant – in my mind, anyway – retailers that are household names in Canada. The fact we’re able to connect with these retailers to potentially get our products into their stores, well, that’s very exciting.”
SOAR, a grassroots initiative powered by Indigenous-led organizations, Indigenous entrepreneurs, and aligned industry partners, launched the SOAR Business Accelerator earlier this month. The first-of-its-kind-accelerator – which will match those five companies with major buyers in this week’s meetings -- is designed to address gaps in support for high-growth Indigenous-owned businesses in Canada, the organization said.
Lazore said after 20 years in business, it’s time for her products to be recognized by a larger market.
“I feel like I’m ready,” she said. “Everything is in place. Now, to be fast-tracked into an opportunity to meet with these retailers – I’m really looking forward to it.”
SOAR’S co-creator said the idea is to bring entrepreneurs together to see what is possible for Indigenous-owned businesses.
“SOAR Accelerator fills an important gap by providing a platform for high-growth Indigenous-owned businesses in Canada," said Sunshine Tenasco, who also owns Her Braids, Pow Wow Pitch, and is an author. "It's about more than just financial success; it's about building confidence, opening doors, and leveraging the ecosystem to empower the Indigenous economy, one entrepreneur at a time.”
The Accelerator will provide executive-level training and mentorship to build skills and capacity and create connections between successful Indigenous business owners on a similar path.
Cheekbone Beauty CEO Jenn Harper said she was also delighted to be amongst the participants.
"I am ecstatic to be a part of this extraordinary opportunity alongside other visionary Indigenous entrepreneurs," said Harper. "Reflecting on my journey, it is humbling to see how far we have come. It is not just about my vision but also the profound healing that has shaped my path. Cheekbone Beauty is more than beauty products. It is about empowering Indigenous communities, the power of representation and uplifting voices, and creating lasting change for a better future. Through SOAR, I am recommitting to our shared vision, where Indigenous strength and resilience propels us forward.”
Indi City, MINI TIPI, Sequoia, and Wabanaki Maple are the other four companies that will be involved.
The accelerator was an idea that was borne out of last year’s 2022 SOAR digital gathering, which brought together more than 1,000 Indigenous entrepreneurs virtually from across Canada.
This 2023 SOAR digital gathering will be held September 21, and is expected to attract more than 1,500 Indigenous entrepreneurs.