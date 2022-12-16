In the next few weeks, the hamlet of Goodwood will lose one of its unique architectural features. The old mail kiosk in the corner of the community centre parking lot is being demolished by Canada Post; officials say it’s just worn out, and can’t be repaired. As of Dec. 1, the boxes inside it were replaced by a line of community mail boxes (CMBs) to the north, and when the kiosk comes down, the CMBs will be moved to the concrete slab on which the kiosk currently sits.
Locals aren’t particularly unhappy to lose the kiosk, though they think it could have been better maintained. But there is another change being enforced at the same time that is causing more upset: having to switch from a PO box to their civic, or street address, as their mailing address. Canada Post says residents should have made the change years ago, but delivery people continued to allow the use of the PO box numbers “out of courtesy,” and contrary to policy. Users will now have to make the switch by March 1, or risk not having their mail delivered.
“We don’t get door-to-door delivery. It makes no sense,” says Sharon Davis, who has taken up the fight with Canada Post on behalf of her neighbours. “Many of us have been using a PO box as our address for decades. We like it, it protects our privacy. It just seems like change for the sake of change.”
Davis, who says the majority of the kiosk’s users, more than 200, will be affected by the change, registered a complaint with the Canada Post ombudsman. In its decision delivered to Davis this past Friday, the ombudsman rejected the complaint, saying Canada Post had followed proper procedure, and that the number of users affected by the change was “very few”. The Cosmos contacted Canada Post to clarify the numbers, but received no response by press time.
If Goodwooders want to continue to use a PO box as their address, they will now have to rent one somewhere else at their own expense.