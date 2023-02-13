The Regional District of Nanaimo board wants to see a report on creating a social planning service following a motion from a director who voted against it a year ago.
RDN Vice Chair and Nanaimo Director Tyler Brown introduced a motion at the Jan. 24 board meeting that staff write a report as recommended by staff in November 2021.
That recommendation followed the board receiving the cross-jurisdictional social needs assessment and strategy, a grant-funded endeavour between the RDN, Gabriola Island Local Trust Committee, Qualicum Beach, Lantzville and Nanaimo. Community health networks, including the Gabriola Health and Wellness Collaborative, contributed as did community representatives from Snuneymuxw, Snaw-Naw-As and Qualicum First Nations.
The 255-page strategy focused on programs for families, youth and children; special supports and services; discrimination and stigma; access to health and affordable food; safe and affordable transportation; and access to housing and reducing homelessness. Data gathered in the development of the strategy highlighted housing, childcare, income supports, employment opportunities, access to mental health care and access to child and youth developmental supports as areas of critical need.
The November 2021 staff report on the strategy warned its full potential could only be realized with the development of a regional social planning service.
“I’m not convinced a social planning function will bring value,” Brown said at the time. But in January, Brown said the board didn’t do its “proper due diligence” in not requesting a report “especially considering the social issues and the health issues our region faces.…
“I can think of a few examples locally where I think we probably missed out on provincial resources and programming to assist our communities” including housing projects and Island Health funding.
Brown said he’s not necessarily in favour of establishing a social planning service but wants to explore roles local government could play to “allow us to have a conversation.”
The vote passed with only Nanaimo Director Ian Thorpe and Electoral Area E Director Bob Rogers opposed, a dramatic difference in the level of support compared to 14 months ago when 12 of the 19 directors of the then-board voted against staff writing such a report.
Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig voted in favour both times.
“There’s probably a potential role for the RDN of at least coordinator of some of the things that are going on in the region, so I would like to have a report that lays out the options, and we can choose to or not to do things that come forward from the report,” the current board chair said.
“Even writing a report is taking a small step in creating a new service area,” Thorpe contended before the vote, citing tax implication concerns.
Electoral Area F Director Leanne Salter said it was worth receiving a report as creating a service wouldn’t necessarily mean asking taxpayers to fund it: having the function could open up provincial and federal grant opportunities, Salter noted.
The board also passed a motion for staff to deliver a report on the background, funding structure and housing programs of the Capital Regional Housing Corporation, a subsidiary of the Capital Regional District that develops and manages affordable housing within the region via 49 housing complexes across seven municipalities. Having the corporation’s framework in place has opened up provincial and federal funding for housing, Brown said.