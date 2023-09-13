The City of Humboldt is launching a new pilot program called Digital Humboldt in hopes of using digital screens throughout the city to keep residents informed of all the upcoming events and any other city information they want to get out.
Penny Lee, Marketing and Development Manager for the City of Humboldt, said the city is excited to see the new initiative start initially at city run facilities. Digital Humboldt will be offered to any business that has any type of screen that can display the ongoing messaging system. Digital Humboldt aims to assist the community at large to grasp hold of digital technology and use it for the benefit of everyone.
Lee said she often hears that there is no one central place to find upcoming events or fundraisers happening in and around the community. The City of Humboldt is excited to launch this pilot project in hopes it will better inform the public of the latest events.
Plans are already underway to have Digital Humboldt installed at various locations around the city that are high traffic areas. Lee is in discussions with businesses to add this messaging system. Lee said eventually you could see these screens at places like older adult living places to better inform those that may not necessarily have the same technology or the means to see events and other activities.
Lee said additionally, the City of Humboldt often has public notices and messaging we need to get out to our citizens. Social media and our website along with other means just don’t quite cut it. And, in the event of an emergency of sudden interruption of utility services, getting the messaging or warning out to everyone has been challenging.
Lee said Digital Humboldt will also come in the form as an app. The app is still being developed but anyone will be able to download and stay up to date on all the cities activities and any events that local organizations are posting on the City website calendar. Push notifications could be utilized by the city to let residents know about water main brakes or boil water advisories.
“Digital signage is one of the most versatile opportunities our community to use digital technologies to its fullest potential. Because of this, the City of Humboldt has been inspired to create the Digital Humboldt Pilot Project. Digital Humboldt aims to assist our community at large to grasp hold of digital technology and use it for the benefit of everyone.”