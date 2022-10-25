Douro Ward Coun. Heather Watson was elected Douro-Dummer Township’s mayor in Monday’s municipal election.
Watson defeated challenger Jim Coyle after receiving 1,501 votes — or 57.2 per cent of votes cast — 337 more than Coyle, a former owner of Coyle Corrugated Containers. Coyle earned 42.8 perc ent of the vote from Douro-Dummer Township residents.
“I’m humbled. I’m humbled by the support of the community and a little shocked,” Watson told The Examiner.
“It’s just, ‘wow,’” she laughed. “It’s a culmination of all the efforts between volunteers and supporters and myself and a lot of conversations over the last several, several weeks so all that hard work has paid off.
Watson watched the results roll in at the Douro-Dummer Township office, where she was joined by her husband. Several other candidates viewed the results as they came in after polls closed at 8 p.m.
Following her launch for the mayorship in August, the 20-year township resident, employing the slogan “Building on Tradition,” campaigned with a message of “rebuilding” and “reconnecting” the municipality by embracing the future and drawing from the past.
Watson has previously sat on boards for the Kawartha Chamber of Commerce, Peterborough Agricultural Society, Community Futures Peterborough and the United Way of Peterborough and District campaign cabinet. She is the creative director at acorn30, a manufacturing and agriculture marketing agency she launched in 2016.
On the campaign trail, Watson drew from meetings with constituents to establish a 50-point action plan, outlining a long list of priorities.
As part of her long-term strategy, Watson identified the need to move ahead with construction planning for the Warsaw Fire Hall and the public works facility, and pledged to continue to lobby for strengthened access to reliable, high-speed internet in underserved and unserved parts of the township.
When she officially steps into office as the township’s mayor. Watson has a few priorities she wants to immediately undertake.
“We need to start working together,” Watson said.
“We almost have a brand new council so to speak so we definitely need to bring that team together, understanding what they’re hoping to accomplish and what their goals are, what they’re looking to achieve during their term so we can do some strategic planning around that to work collaboratively around that to accomplish those goals.”
Asked how she plans to put her 50-point action plan into tangible, real-life action, Watson said, “I hope to draw from the skills and abilities of council … and empower them to lead the way on issues that matter to them that they also believe in and also work with the skills and knowledge of staff to be able to move that forward.”
Building the firehall and the Warsaw Public Works build remains a passion project for the 20-year township resident. Another priority is bringing back a committee to look at the use of community engagement of the township’s community centres.
In a post-results interview with Coyle, the political newcomer gracefully accepted the defeat.
“Voters have spoken and that’s what it’s all about, ” Coyle told The Examiner.
“We’ve got a great team at the office. I’m confident they can kind of street things. I think they’ll do a great job,” he continued.
Coyle said he’s proud of the campaign he ran. He won’t completely run out a return to politics but is already setting his sights on a non-political project.
“I haven’t made any decisions yet (on returning to politics),” Coyle said.
In the race for deputy mayor, former township public works manager Harold Nelson overtook businessperson Marc Trudeau with a total count of 1,499, or 59.7 per cent of the vote. Trudeau received 1,010 votes — 40.3 per cent of all votes cast. Karl Moher did not seek re-election as deputy mayor.
The new Douro Ward councillor is Ray Johnston, who won with 530 votes (41.8 per cent) to 383 (30.2 per cent) for Marie Howran and 356 for Mark Porter (28.1 per cent).
Dummer Ward Coun. Shelagh Landsmann went down to defeat after being edged by Adam Vervoort 703 votes (55.6 per cent) to 561 (44.4 per cent).
Tom Watt was acclaimed to another term as the township’s councillor-at-large.
Selwyn Township
In Selwyn Township, where both Sherry Senis and Ron Black were acclaimed as mayor and deputy mayor respectively, and the majority of councillors did not seek re-election, a host of new faces have subsequently joined township council.
Andy Mitchell did not seek re-election as mayor. Senis was deputy mayor this past term.
Newcomer Mary Coulas was elected as councillor of Ennismore Ward (Ward 10). Coulas received 1,121 votes, 773 more than runner-up Gail Moorhouse.
Coulas will take over from longtime councillor Donna Ballantyne, who opted not to run for re-election.
Chef Brian Henry was elected as the new councillor for Smith Ward (Ward 20).
He had 1,059 votes over Samuel Alexander’s 423.
Incumbent Lakefield Ward Coun. Anita Locke was unseated by author John Boyko. Bokyo pulled in 897 votes, while Locke received 202.
The ward was represented by Gerry Herron for eight years. Herron did not run for another term.
Asphodel-Norwood Township
Incumbent Asphodel-Norwood Mayor Rodger Bonneau was defeated by a seasoned political veteran who had stepped away from the spotlight for several years.
Bonneau, who had been serving his first term as the township’s mayor, collected 699 votes — 114 less than Patrick Wilford, who was back in office after serving two terms as deputy reeve with the village of Norwood pre-amalgamation.
Gregory Bloom was third with 71 votes.
Asphodel-Norwood doesn’t split their council representatives into wards. There are three spots on council. Wilburn Archer did not seek re-election. Incumbents Paula Warr with 1,262 votes and Barry Walsh with 1,244 votes were re-elected, and newcomer Stephanie Hodge-Greaves claimed the third seat with 957 votes. Michael Bult received 554 votes.
Voter turnout was 40.9 per cent with 1,611 people voting out of 3,940 eligible voters.
Trent Lakes
Former Trent Lakes mayor Bev Matthews lost her comeback bid in Monday’s municipal election, losing to Trent Lakes Councillor-at-Large Terry Lambshead in the race to replace Janet Clarkson, who did not seek re-election.
Lambshead won with 1,940 votes compared to 1,123 for Matthews.
Galway-Cavendish Ward Coun. Carol A. Armstrong was elected the new deputy mayor, replacing Ron Windover, who did not seek re-election. Gerry Forestell was second with 740 votes and Ed Dewhurst was third with 488.
Harvey Ward Coun. Peter Franzen was elected the new councillor-at-large, defeating Anne Dixon 1,766 to 1,133 votes.
The new Galway-Cavendish Ward councillor is Joe Cadigan who won with 347 votes to 321 for Ira Peters, 284 for Ed Leerdam and 106 for Josh Fawcett.
The new Harvey Ward councillor is John Braybrook who won with 848 voters to 565 for Peter Raymond and 556 for Adri Eastman.
The township’s voter turnout was just above 25 per cent with 3,153 of 11,743 eligible voters casting votes.
Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township
Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township Mayor Jim Martin cruised to re-election in Monday’s municipal election, defeating Rolf Jose by a margin of 1,640 votes to 494.
Hart Webb ran unopposed and was acclaimed as deputy mayor.
Kathy Clement was elected councillor at large with 743 voters, topping Shelley Miles with 512, Pascal Hill with 454 and Ralph Horton with 360.
In the Village Ward, Beverly Flagler with 140 votes edged Paul Wood with 128 votes and Jonathan Prosser at 76.
In Township Ward, Jerry Doherty edged Gregory Clements by 858 to 830 votes.
North Kawartha Township
In North Kawartha Township, Mayor Carolyn Amyotte and Deputy Mayor Jim Whelan were both acclaimed to their second consecutive terms.
Incumbent Jim O’Shea won Ward 1 (formerly Chandos), garnering 642 votes compared to his only challenger, John Lovatisis, who had 324 votes.
In Ward 2 (formerly Burleigh Anstruther), incumbent Colin McLennan retained his seat, although the outcome was close. He had 467 votes to second-place Mike Del Mastro’s 429 votes and third-place Joe McCauley with 123 votes.
Incumbent Roman Miszuk was ousted as councillor at large by RuthAnne McIlmoyl who received 1,120 votes to Miszuk’s 807 votes.
Otonabee-South Monaghan Township
Only one seat was up for grabs in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township after Mayor Joe Taylor, Deputy Mayor Bonnie Clark, Councillor-at-Large Mark Allen and Otonabee Ward Coun. Nick Powers were all acclaimed.
Terry Holmes defeated incumbent Ken Howie for the South Monaghan Ward seat with 222 votes, compared to Howie with 193 votes and Dennis Hannah with 177 votes.
Only 673, 10.6 per cent, of 6,379 electors voted in this ballot.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.