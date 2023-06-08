Sobriety and mental health skills will be front and centre during an all-ages sober social and fundraiser for mental health services in Neepawa tomorrow.
The social, which takes place at ArtsForward, will feature local bands and artists Midnight Renegade, Vertigo, The Chris Ghidoni Band, Longshot and Robert Andreas.
All the money raised from the event will be donated to Miles for Mental Health, a non-profit group of community volunteers in Neepawa who are committed to raising awareness about the connection between mental wellness and physical activity.
Frozen Fire, a recording studio in Neepawa, is hosting the social. Its owner, Jeff Desender, says he’s passionate about giving local artists a platform to succeed and bringing attention and awareness to mental health and sobriety.
Positive mental health and sobriety have both become harder for people to maintain due to the high cost of living, he said.
“A lot of people are doing their best, but then they fall to their demons,” Desender said.
The social will not only give people of all ages in Neepawa a place to enjoy some local musical talent, but will also feature plenty of information on local community services for people struggling with their mental health or sobriety.
“We thought that if we could put something on that kind of showcases that there are crisis units and services and phenomenal programs … then it creates this kind of sense of community in a non-hostile environment,” Desender said.
The social will be a place where people can not only learn about mental health and sobriety but share their stories in a judgment-free zone, something that Desender said is incredibly important on the road to recovery.
“People can talk to the organizers, learn each other’s stories, and kind of inspire someone else to do the same out of their grief or trauma or anything like that. And all the bands that play stand with the cause. It just creates this great atmosphere for all ages that says you can party, but you don’t need booze to have fun,” he said.
Desender said he’s happy to see that in many communities a lot of younger people are talking more and more about mental health and becoming advocates, rather than referring to mental health struggles and addictions as something people need to “shake off” or “toughen up” against.
Mental health and addiction issues are not weaknesses, as they’ve been viewed in the past, Desender said, and people should not feel guilty or ashamed if they’re struggling.
“My grandfather and I used to argue about that all the time. He was old school and had a farmer’s mentality. He was very much like, ‘Jeff, you’re strong, mind and body. Walk it off. Brush it off,’” he said.
No one has ever been able, when questioned, to give Desender an answer that makes sense as to why a stigma around mental health and addictions persists, and he said he wants to chip away at that stigma as much as possible, given his own life story.
Citing a troubled childhood, losses and issues with addiction, Desender said he made some bad choices that saw him moving in the wrong crowds and doing things he knew were wrong — even getting in trouble with the law.
At the time, Desender said he didn’t have the skills to cope with what life threw at him. Eventually, he began to see himself as a monster, which led him to feel like an “empty shell” of a person. From there, his drug use began. The turning point, he said, was when he had a near-death experience after indulging in substances.
“After that, I just kind of sat there and just remembered what my grandfather told me growing up — that you’re going to have your eyes opened by life, but it’s what you do with it,” Desender said.
After that, he focused on getting well and building a better relationship with himself. Focusing on the joy he got from playing his guitar and performing in front of people gave Desender the motivation he needed to walk the path of sobriety. In the end, he realized that drugs didn’t help him, but only pushed people away.
It wasn’t until Desender was able to become sober that his mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression, began to improve, he said.
“It was my choice to dive into drugs or alcohol. And as much as it numbed the pain, they weren’t the right choices to make. I had to come to that realization and deal with the demons and then work to get better.”
Desender also credits his partner Jacqueline with helping him on the path to sobriety and mental wellbeing. The pair went to high school together, and they had a mutual attraction to one another. When they eventually got together, even though she didn’t have experience with mental health or addition, she proved to be a source of total acceptance and unconditional love for Desender, which he says was incredibly important in his recovery.
“I was maybe two years sober at the time, and I hadn’t dealt with my PTSD. There would be times when she’d come and stay with me and I’d be half asleep, destroying furniture in the house — doing things that would normally freak somebody out. But in the end, she stuck with me through it, she fought through it,” he said.
His partner’s steadfast support made Desender realize that if she could see past his issues to who he truly was, then he could do the same for himself. Eventually, they had a son, who also helps Desender be the best person he can be every day, he said.
Desender’s advice to anyone who is trying to overcome mental health struggles or addictions issues is to trust the process and realize that relapses or setbacks are part of the journey.
“I’ve always found that it makes you stronger,” he said.
Remembering the darker times reminds Desender that the person he used to be is a far cry from where the father, husband and business owner is today, with friends in law enforcement and a business that focuses on promoting the arts, he said. With more than 10 years of sobriety, he also has no shame or hesitation about sharing his story with others, and often uses Frozen Fire as a platform to do so.
“We’re also a driving force for mental health, trauma and addictions,” he said.
And although he wasn’t always comfortable sharing his story, Desender now does so freely with people in person and under the handle frozenfirestudios on TikTok, where he began broadcasting weekly livestreams in 2020.
Since TikTok, a social media app from China, has become a worldwide platform, Desender thought it was the perfect avenue for him to share his story. Bringing on guests to speak about addictions and mental health, and speaking about those issues with people from all over the world has been an incredible experience, he said.
“It’s like one big worldwide group therapy session, where you just sit and talk to people that may or may not understand. You get different opinions, different suggestions, and different avenues of achieving your sobriety,” Desender said.
Desender hopes that many people in the community come out to the sober social but is especially keen to have young people attend. He dropped off some free tickets at the local high school, Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute, and is encouraging kids and their parents to attend, especially if parents aren’t sure about how to talk to their children about mental health and addictions.
The social will run from 6 to 11 p.m. at ArtsForward. Tickets are $5.
Neepawa is 76 kilometres northeast of Brandon.