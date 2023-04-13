Under the new project - We are Milton – the town has decided to collect feedback from its residents till May 3 on all the transportation-related issues to shape Milton's future.
The residents' input will help review and update the 'Moving in Milton' project through which the town will manage the growth and betterment of the community till 2051.
The process has been initiated to explore the policy options for transportation purposes, which will significantly affect residents' lives by addressing their problems related to travelling and transportation in the town.
The project 'Moving in Milton' will focus on accessibility, equity and inclusion, connectivity, continuity, convenience, growth and traffic management, moving goods and services, sustainability, and rural area.
The final report based on the feedback and policy recommendations will be forwarded to the Milton Council in June for final approval.
Moving in Milton explores six 'Big Questions' on moving people and goods in Milton:
· Accessibility, Equity and Inclusion
· Connectivity, Continuity, and Convenience
· Growth and Traffic Management
· Moving Goods and Services
· Sustainability
· Rural Area
Here's how you can get involved:
The community can visit Let's Talk Milton to engage in a variety of ways:
· Read the draft background and policy considerations reports.
· Complete the survey before May 3.
· Attend an information session online or in person.
· Share your thoughts on any Official Plan topic any time in the Feedback Forum.
Watch for more details about information sessions on Let's Talk Milton.