Officials from both Emmanuel Christian School and Kahnawake Survival School will meet in the wake of a melee that was sparked in the immediate aftermath of a basketball game between the two schools Tuesday afternoon at KSS.
A Kahnawake Education Center announcement late Thursday afternoon trumpeted the meeting between Emmanuel Christian Director of Operations Martin Plante and KSS officials.
In a statement issued by KEC, it was indicated that both schools had agreed to meet and collaborate on creating positive educational opportunities in light of the incident.
The brawl, which was captured on video and clearly shows Emmanuel Christian players inciting violence with KSS spectators and racial taunts and cries can be clearly heard on video. The KEC announced Tuesday it was investigating the brawl and concluded that no KSS basketball players were involved in instigating the altercation.
‘Verbal and written witness reports along with KSS Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) from various camera angles supports that the KSS basketball team members did not instigate the physical altercation,’ the KEC statement said. ‘One KSS student approached an opposing team player engaged in racially offensive noises and gestures. The KSS student asked why the visiting student was doing what he was doing, saying it was inappropriate. Video and incident reports indicate the player and three other opposing teammates became physical with the KSS student and this was the catalyst for the ensuing altercations,’ the statement reads.
That coincides with what KSS juvenile boys basketball coach Brandon Bordeau told Iorì:wase earlier this week.
At the immediate conclusion of the game, which Emmanuel Christian won 41-28, Bordeau brought his team together for a post-game chat behind the bench. At the same time, Emmanuel Christian players and KSS spectators both began shooting at baskets and eventually, a confrontation started, Bordeau said.
“At that time, I was talking to our kids behind our bench, and the other team’s players began just shooting around. They all came in individual cars and didn’t have a bus, so they weren’t all leaving together,” Bordeau said. “So, while they were playing around shooting at one end of the court, some KSS students also began shooting around on the court.”
That’s when the trouble began, Bordeau said.
“I’m not 100-per-cent sure how it started, but there was an alleged racial war cry that started things and that’s where the confrontation began,” he added. “One of my players was actually answering questions from another media outlet when it started.”
In its statement, KEC found that KSS players actually attempted to being a halt to any violence.
‘KSS basketball team members attempted to intervene to halt the fighting that broke out amongst student spectators and the visiting team. Several parents, coaches, KSS staff members and spectators also intervened to de-escalate the situation. This confirms that the KSS basketball team neither instigated, nor participated in the unfortunate physical altercations that took place that evening, but made efforts to end the fighting.’
Peacekeepers were called to the school, but there were no major injuries that required medical attention.
The KEC statement strongly denounced the racism that prompted the brawl.
‘It is unfortunate, disheartening and unacceptable that this type of casual racism continues to rear its ugly head. KSS and the KEC do not condone racism or violence of any kind and stress that youth were involved in the incident,’ the statement said. ‘Administrators are following up with the parents of those KSS students involved in the physical altercation.’
The KEC also indicated it would file a formal complaint with the Greater Montreal Athletic Association, which oversees Montreal-area high-school sports.