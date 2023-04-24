Not all dogs go to seventh heaven.
The Mt. Brydges Bulldogs let a 3-2 series lead slip away in the West Yeck Division final against the Thamesford Trojans. The regular season champs lost 7-1 in its final playoff game.
It was a packed crowd to watch the team play in West Middlesex Memorial Centre. The Mt. Brydges team played its last two home games in Strathroy after the Tri-Township Arena closed for the season.
The move seemed to work out at first, with the Bulldogs taking game five by a score of 4-2 to bring Thamesford to the brink. But the next two games in Thamesford and Strathroy saw the Trojans and their strong goaltending from Brant Galbraith out-pace, out-stop and out-play the Bulldogs and West Yeck goaltender of the year winner Quinton Duncan, top division defenceman captain Blake Griffiths, and the Yeck’s winners for best coaching staff.
In the final game on Apr. 17, the writing seemed to be on the arena’s wall when the Trojans scored just 27 seconds into the game. They would go up 3-0 before the first period was halfway done, and were up 6-0 before the Bulldogs bit back with a goal by James Passafiume early in the third period. The Trojans outshot the home team 37-33 in game seven.
Bulldogs president Andy Friyia sent out a message to the division’s Western Conference representative:
“I just wanted to congratulate the Thamesford Trojans volunteers, executive, staff and players. We wish you nothing but success in their pursuit of the Schmalz Cup. Make the Yeck proud. You got this!” wrote Friyia.
A video message from the players was posted on Facebook thanking all the passionate fans who came out to cheer their Bulldogs.
“I just wanted to thank you guys for coming out each and every night, and being the best fans in the entire league,” said captain Griffiths.