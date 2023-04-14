BRUCE COUNTY – “This is a great opportunity for Bruce County to position itself in a rapidly changing nuclear world,” commented County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, in reference to a motion he seconded at the April 6 meeting of county council.
The motion, made by County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, called on the county to respond to the posting, entitled Independent Electrical System Operator’s (IESO) Pathways to Decarbonization Study, prior to the May 14 deadline, and suggest Bruce County as “ideally suited to advise the Minister’s Panel and the government on public consultation and other considerations when it comes to siting new nuclear facilities in Ontario.”
His motion further called on the province to prioritize existing nuclear sites for consideration as potential locations for building new nuclear facilities.
The motion stressed that Bruce County is host to the world’s largest nuclear power generating station.
The study noted that to achieve zero emissions and meet projected use by 2050, an additional 69,000 megawatts of non-emitting supply and 5,000 megawatts of conservation is required.
Ontario’s Ministry of Energy is seeking feedback in response to the study, and has struck an Electrification and Energy Transition Panel to advise the government on opportunities to meet the growing need for non-emission electricity.
Said Charbonneau, “The key thing here is it’s clearly been identified… the need for new nuclear generation to support the increasing electrification of our province and it creates… a really good opportunity for communities like ours to renew our goal for new-built nuclear at the Bruce site and potentially for other nuclear host communities across Ontario… I think there’s great opportunity now not only for small modular reactors but also for… new CANDU reactors in Ontario.”
He further said this would be “a major investment, with major benefits” to the entire county.
He noted that the bar to locating new nuclear builds is “probably lower in communities like ours,” that already host nuclear facilities.
“I’m eager to see us consult on this,” Charbonneau said, commenting that the NII (Nuclear Innovation Institute) is eager to help.
He said he’d like to see the motion circulated to other nuclear host communities as well as lower tiers, prior to the May 14 deadline.
The motion carried.